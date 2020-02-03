A&T logo

Aggies 78, Bulldogs 63

Site: Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, NC

Why the Aggies won

After a sluggish start to the game, the Aggies only led by two points at the half. They turned on the heat in the second half, beating the Bulldogs by 13 points, giving them their conference-leading 8th win of the MEAC season.

Notable

The Aggies extended their home winning streak over MEAC opponents to 21 games. ... The win also keeps the Aggies in first place in the MEAC. 

Records

Bulldogs: 9-12, 4-5 MEAC

Aggies: 12-12, 8-1 MEAC

Up Next

Bulldogs: vs Delaware State, 4 p.m. Saturday

Aggies: at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m. Saturday

