Morgan State 42
North Carolina A&T 38
Site: Hill Field House, Baltimore, Md.
Why the Aggies lost
The Aggies suffered from a poor shooting night on Monday, only knocking down one three-pointer on 13 attempts. The struggles shooting carried over to the free-throw line as well, where they were 7-of-23.
Key performers
Morgan State: Chelsea Mitchell 10 points, 9 rebounds.
NC A&T: Jayla Jones-Pack 11 points, 4 rebounds; Alexus Lessaears 9 points.
Records
Morgan State: 8-11, 4-2 MEAC
N.C. A&T: 12-5, 4-1 MEAC
Up next
Morgan State: at Coppin St., 2 p.m. Saturday
N.C. A&T: vs Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m. Saturday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.