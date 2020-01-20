North Carolina A&T 76
Morgan State 70
Site: Hill Field House, Baltimore, Md.
Why the Aggies won
The Aggies played stingy defense on the Bears all night long, holding them to 35% shooting from the field and only 16% shooting from three. Their strong defense was one of the main reasons they didn't trail at any point in the game.
Key performers
Aggies: Kameron Langley 22 points, 12 assists; Andre Jackson 15 points, 3-of-6 3PT.
Bears: Stanley Davis 21 points, 9 rebounds; Troy Baxter Jr. 14 points, 4 rebounds.
Notable
The Aggies won the game despite allowing 20 offensive rebounds to the Bears. ... The Aggies have now won their last three meetings with Morgan State. ... Acting head coach Will Jones is 5-2 since taking over the program in late December.
Up next
Aggies: vs Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m. Saturday
Bears: at Coppin State, 4 p.m. Saturday
Records
Aggies: 8-12, 4-1 MEAC
Bears: 9-12, 3-3 MEAC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.