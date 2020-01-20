A&T logo

North Carolina A&T 76

Morgan State 70

Site: Hill Field House, Baltimore, Md.

Why the Aggies won

The Aggies played stingy defense on the Bears all night long, holding them to 35% shooting from the field and only 16% shooting from three. Their strong defense was one of the main reasons they didn't trail at any point in the game.

Key performers

Aggies: Kameron Langley 22 points, 12 assists; Andre Jackson 15 points, 3-of-6 3PT.

Bears: Stanley Davis 21 points, 9 rebounds; Troy Baxter Jr. 14 points, 4 rebounds.

Notable

The Aggies won the game despite allowing 20 offensive rebounds to the Bears. ... The Aggies have now won their last three meetings with Morgan State. ... Acting head coach Will Jones is 5-2 since taking over the program in late December.

Up next

Aggies: vs Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m. Saturday

Bears: at Coppin State, 4 p.m. Saturday

Records

Aggies: 8-12, 4-1 MEAC

Bears: 9-12, 3-3 MEAC

