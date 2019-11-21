GREENSBORO — The game is a bitter rivalry, a festival of antipathy.
Over the years it’s seen pregame ejections, postgame pepper spray and enough trash talk to close a landfill.
But there’s a new factor this year when No. 24 N.C. A&T (5-2 MEAC, 7-3) hosts N.C. Central (3-4, 4-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Stadium.
Rivals or not, the two head coaches genuinely like one another. A lot.
A&T’s Sam Washington, 59, and Central’s Trei Oliver, 43, have a relationship that goes back 26 years.
“I recruited that young man,” Washington said. “I’ve been in his mama’s house, sat in her living room.”
That’s true. Washington was the defensive coordinator at Central in 1993 when he recruited Oliver, who starred for the Eagles as a defensive back and punter for four years.
Oliver and A&T’s running backs and special teams coach Shawn Gibbs were teammates on those Eagles teams, but that’s another story.
Washington could tell Oliver had a future in football beyond his playing days.
And it wasn’t long before both men were on the same coaching staff. Rod Broadway hired both as assistants, and they worked together for four years at Grambling and then for five at A&T before Oliver got a chance to become a defensive coordinator at Southern.
“Coach and I are very good friends. I look up to him,” Oliver said. “He’s a great man, and an outstanding coach, a players’ coach. Our families are very close. He and his wife are like my second parents.”
And now here they are, Washington in his second season as a head coach after Broadway’s retirement, Oliver in his first season rebuilding his alma mater.
Good friends — family, really — on opposite sidelines.
“It’s somewhat weird,” Oliver said. “I’ve coached against some other guys I’ve been on staffs with before. But it’s going to be a little bit different this time going against Coach over there. But I know I’m going to get his best, and I’m going to do my best to have my team prepared.”
Washington swears he saw a day like this coming all those years ago when Oliver wore a No. 31 jersey at Central.
“I wouldn’t dare say it’s weird. I think it was inevitable,” Washington said. “I promise you, that when he was a player you knew someday he was going to be a coach. You could see it then. And now here we are. I’m proud of him, and I’m looking forward to this game.”
