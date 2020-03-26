GREENSBORO — Sam Washington doesn’t dwell on things he can’t control, but the N.C. A&T football coach knows that losing 13 of 15 possible spring practices because of the COVID-19 virus was “a missed opportunity” for his Aggies.
Washington says his team accomplished “very little to nothing” during those two practice sessions.
“Both days were in shorts, so we never had the opportunity to put on shoulder pads and have any contact,” says A&T’s third-year head coach. “During the spring it’s very important to find out who can tackle, who can block … the basic things you have to do well to win. For the younger guys, I was really eager to see how they would respond. It’s just a missed opportunity.”
The last time A&T didn’t have a full spring football schedule was in 2011 and 2012, when the program was dealing with NCAA restrictions imposed because of issues with the Academic Progress Rate (APR). Washington was a part of Rod Broadway’s staff during those lean years, but the situation is very different today. A&T went 9-3 last season, capped by the Aggies’ fourth Celebration Bowl victory in five years.
“We’ve been able to bring in the right kids and they have adapted to the way we do things,” Washington says.
But he would like to have had more time with his players this spring. Something Washington says his team really missed is “that one-on-one with the coaches, sitting in the film room and talking about different concepts, different reads. That opportunity is lost.”
The lost spring means offseason work will be crucial for a number of reasons.
“The summer now becomes a very important part of the puzzle,” Washington says. “It’s going to be very important that we get those guys in at least for Summer II and start organizing and developing that camaraderie and working on team-building stuff. That’s our next window of opportunity to get better.”
The Aggies can do some film review during the summer and they can do some work without pads and without the coaches present, but they cannot work as a group with a football.
Whenever A&T’s football program can work together again, the first order of business will be finding a starting quarterback to replace Kylil Carter, who completed his eligibility with the Celebration Bowl.
“We have two young men who are very capable in Jalen Fowler and Kingsley Ifedi,” Washington says. “They’re both looking forward to competing. That’s another opportunity that we’ll miss, that competitive drive to find out who really, really wants it.”
Fowler is a rising junior who appeared in seven games in 2019, completing 18 of 31 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and a TD. Ifedi, also a rising junior, appeared in five games, but only attempted three passes.
Both quarterbacks will need to put in time during the summer working with their receivers. Even without pads, they can accomplish a lot.
“That’s what it’s all about, the timing part,” Washington says. “That’s humongous. We do have an opportunity this summer to work on that stuff.”
Another area where Washington has to find some answers is on the other side of the ball.
“We lost quite a few defensive linemen,” the Aggies’ head coach and co-defensive coordinator says, “but we’re returning some kids and brought in some transfers. I’m really looking forward to seeing what they do well and what they don’t do well and getting them acclimated to the way we do things.”
It’s not just spring practice that was lost to college football programs. It’s classes on campus and the ability to work closely with a school’s academics support staff.
“Many of these kids, especially the younger ones, have never taken a class online and had to do that coursework without any supervision," Washington says. "We can communicate with them, but they’ll tell you what they think you want to hear.”
What Washington really wants to hear is that this crisis is over, his players and their families are well and the Aggies can get back to football.
“The most important piece is that everybody returns healthy,” the coach says. “If we can get that done we’ll be fine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.