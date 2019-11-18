GREENSBORO — A&T's women's basketball team has leveled its record at 2-2 going into a game against nationally ranked Miami this week at the DePaul Maggie Dixon Classic.
The Aggies beat East Tennessee State 80-69 tonight at the Corbett Sports Center.
Cinia McCray scored 23 points for Coach Tarrell Robinson's Aggies, Mikaya Wilson added 15, and Jayla Jones-Pack scored 14.
The game featured some dubious statistics: Referees whistled the Bucs for 37 fouls and A&T for 29 (66 total). A&T shot 30-for-45 at the foul line, and East Tennessee State was 21-for-38 (a combined 51-for-83). Four Bucs and two Aggies fouled out.
A&T will face Miami (3-0), which is ranked No. 16 nationally, at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Dixon Classic in Chicago. They'll play DePaul or Arkansas State on Saturday.
East Tennessee State was picked fourth among the eight team in the Southern Conference's preseason poll, behind Furman, Wofford and Mercer. The Bucs dropped to 1-3, having lost a four-point game to Tennessee, beaten Liberty by one and lost by 18 at High Point.
