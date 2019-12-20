Aggies logo

N.C. A&T 82

Clemson 74

Site: Littlejohn Coliseum

Why the Aggies won

The Aggies jumped out to a hot start, shooting over 50% from the field in the first half. Guard Deja Winters led the charge by hitting six shots from beyond the arc, shooting 43% from deep. A&T made the most of their opportunities, scoring 23 second chance points.

Stars

N.C. A&T: Deja Winters 27 points (9-17 FG); Alexus Lessears 13 points, 11 rebounds; C’Coriea Foy 13 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists.

Clemson: Amari Robinson 27 points, 6 rebounds; Kendall Spray 21 points.

Notable:. The Aggies scored 50 of the first 72 points to take a lead of 28 points.

Records

N.C. A&T: 8-4, Clemson: 4-9

Up next

N.C. A&T: Mon. Dec. 30, at VCU, 6 p.m.

Clemson: Dec. 29, at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

