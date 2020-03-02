Score
A&T 76
South Carolina State 65
What it means
A&T's game Thursday at N.C. Central (7 p.m., ESPNU) will determine the regular-season champion in the MEAC and the No. 1 seed for the league tournament next week at Norfolk, Va. A regular-season champion is guaranteed a bid in the NIT if it does not win its league tournament.
Stars
A&T: Andre Jackson, 18 points; Kam Langley, 14 points, 12 assists; Ronald Jackson, 17 points, six rebounds.
South Carolina State: Damani Applewhite, 13 points.
Records
A&T: 12-3 MEAC, 16-14 overall.
South Carolina State: 6-10, 11-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.