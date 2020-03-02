A&T Logo Sports

A&T 76

South Carolina State 65

What it means

A&T's game Thursday at N.C. Central (7 p.m., ESPNU) will determine the regular-season champion in the MEAC and the No. 1 seed for the league tournament next week at Norfolk, Va. A regular-season champion is guaranteed a bid in the NIT if it does not win its league tournament.

Stars

A&T: Andre Jackson, 18 points; Kam Langley, 14 points, 12 assists; Ronald Jackson, 17 points, six rebounds.

South Carolina State: Damani Applewhite, 13 points.

Records

A&T: 12-3 MEAC, 16-14 overall.

South Carolina State: 6-10, 11-17.

