What: MEAC champion N.C. A&T will start selling its allotment of 2,400 tickets to the fifth annual Celebration Bowl at midnight tonight online, or at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the university's ticket office.
Who: The No. 22 Aggies (8-3) will face the SWAC champion — either Alcorn State, Grambling or Southern — in the bowl game.
When: Noon, Dec. 21
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Tickets: $15 or $35 lower level, $85 club level, $165 VIP (lounge access, food and drink included); available at ncataggies.com or call 336-334-7749.
Notable: A&T keeps all proceeds from tickets sold from its allotment; once those sell out, other tickets are available online at thecelebrationbowl.com
