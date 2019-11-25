N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl (copy)

N.C. A&T’s mascot at last year’s Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

 Carmen Mandato/Special to the News & Record

What: MEAC champion N.C. A&T will start selling its allotment of 2,400 tickets to the fifth annual Celebration Bowl at midnight tonight online, or at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the university's ticket office.

Who: The No. 22 Aggies (8-3) will face the SWAC champion — either Alcorn State, Grambling or Southern — in the bowl game.

When: Noon, Dec. 21

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets: $15 or $35 lower level, $85 club level, $165 VIP (lounge access, food and drink included); available at ncataggies.com or call 336-334-7749.

Notable: A&T keeps all proceeds from tickets sold from its allotment; once those sell out, other tickets are available online at thecelebrationbowl.com

