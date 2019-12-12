GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T heads back to the Celebration Bowl without a key player at the heart of the nation’s No. 1 defense.
Antoine Wilder, a senior who has played through nagging injuries much of the season, got hurt in practice last week and will miss the bowl game.
The No. 22 Aggies (8-3) will play Alcorn State (9-3) in the fifth annual Celebration Bowl on Dec. 21 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
This is A&T’s fourth appearance in the bowl game, a matchup of the MEAC and SWAC champions that serves as a de facto black college national championship game.
Wilder, A&T’s leading tackler last season as a linebacker, had five tackles and four pass break-ups in the Aggies’ 24-22 victory over Alcorn in last year’s game.
“Antoine Wilder broke his ankle last week,” A&T coach Sam Washington said today during a news conference in Atlanta, “and I hate that so much for him in his senior year. He’s from Atlanta, and he will not get the opportunity to participate in this game, and I’m sad for him.”
The big-hitting Wilder helped A&T’s defense rank No. 1 among the nation’s 124 FCS teams in total defense this season, allowing 270.4 yards per game. The Aggies rank No. 4 against the run (76.4 yards per game), No. 7 in sacks (3.2 per game) and No. 10 in scoring defense (18.6 points per game).
Wilder had moved from linebacker to rover, a hybrid linebacker and safety role in A&T’s defensive scheme, this season after starter Richie Kittles was lost to a knee injury that required surgery before the Aggies had played a game this year.
Kittles was the defensive MVP of last year’s Celebration Bowl when he made nine tackles, including four behind the line of scrimmage, against Alcorn.
Wilder, a 5-foot-10, 199-pound senior, flourished in the new role and served as the defensive signal caller. He was fourth on the team with 48 tackles this season, with an interception and four pass breakups.
“(Linebacker) Kyin Howard and Antoine Wilder are the leaders out there,” A&T freshman linebacker Jacob Roberts said. “Both of those guys have helped me out so much. I’m still learning, and if I’m confused by something, they’ll explain it. They talk to me — they talk to all of us — before the play and make sure we’re straight and everybody’s set up.
“You see Antoine make a big hit, and I tell myself, ‘Dang, I want to hit like Antoine.’ I’m following in those guys’ footsteps, because I know they’re on the right path.”
Wilder, who transferred from South Carolina, finishes his two years at A&T with 21 games played — all starts — 115 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions.
“His spirits are on a roller-coaster right now,” Washington said. “It’s still fresh in his mind, and it’s bothering him. It’s bothering me, too. But he’s a tough kid and very resilient. He’ll get over it. And he will be here with us on the sidelines.”
Will Jones, a 6-1, 205-pound sophomore, is listed as the backup rover on A&T’s depth chart. He played in eight games this season, making seven tackles including two for losses.
The Aggies could also slide Amir McNeill, a sophomore who starts at cornerback, into the rover role and use Chris Moseley, a senior who starred at Page High, at corner. Moseley leads A&T with three interceptions this season.
Wilder was an All-MEAC second-team pick at linebacker last year and a third-team pick at defensive back this year.
