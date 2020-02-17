GREENSBORO — His was the lone voice of dissent.
Retired judge Paul Jones cast the only “no” vote when N.C. A&T’s board of trustees made a 12-1 decision Feb. 7 to leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after the 2020-21 school year and join the Big South.
It was a vote from the heart.
“Basically,” Jones said, “when you have a relationship as long as A&T’s in the MEAC — 50 years — I just had an interest and bias against leaving that behind. We had a good relationship with the MEAC, and I wanted to see that continue.”
Jones’ own relationship with the MEAC began when the league began. As a student at A&T, he was the statistician for the Aggies’ football, basketball and baseball teams.
“So when I was in college, I went to every single one of those games, and I developed close relationships with the coaches and players,” Jones said. “My senior year was when A&T left the CIAA for the MEAC. So for me, personally, I have 50 years of history with the MEAC. A&T fans love what they have. There’s an emotional tie that’s hard to let go of.”
The move makes logical sense. When A&T joins the Big South in 2021, it will be one of 11 full members in the compact league, with all of the schools in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
The Aggies’ football team will still have to make longer trips every other year to play associate members Monmouth (New Jersey), Kennesaw State (Georgia) and North Alabama. But A&T’s other 15 Big South sports teams will have much shorter trips to play league games.
And the Aggies will renew their rivalry with Hampton, which left the MEAC for the Big South in 2018.
“I think that does make it easier, yes,” Jones said. “And if we are able to attract some HBCUs to play traditional games in the non-conference schedule — maybe for homecoming — and maintain our rivalry with Central, I think that would make it easier, as well.”
Even so, breaking ties with an all-HBCU conference troubles Jones.
“We have familiar friends who had gone to other HBCUs,” Jones said. “Those are people we see, people we socialize with and talk about the games with. It will be different to not have that special tie. My wife is a graduate of Hampton, and Hampton alumni have not been extremely happy about their move to the Big South. The administration may be happy, but in general the alumni are not.”
Jones said he was surprised his was the only “no” vote among A&T’s trustees.
But now that the decision has been made, he will not dwell on the past.
“The case is closed as far as I’m concerned,” he said, “and I will support this university going forward and hope for the best.”
And there is reason for hope, Jones said. He remembers when the bigger schools in the CIAA broke away and formed the MEAC, a move that also raised doubts but worked out.
“I don’t believe anything will be resolved with negativity as we go forward,” Jones said. “We have another whole season left in the MEAC and then we have to make that transition. We’ve got to meet our new neighbors and become friends with them. Hopefully we can establish positive relationships, and this will be a much more positive thing than some of the alumni are predicting. Because some the alumni are predicting gloom and doom.
“I don’t think it will be that bad, because I remember people saying A&T was making a big mistake when we left the CIAA in ’71, that the CIAA basketball tournament was the greatest thing in the world and we were giving that up. But it was not as some people said it would be.”
