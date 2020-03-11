Aggies logo

A&T 86

Howard 77

Why the Aggies won

The second-ranked Aggies were able to halt the second-half push by Howard and a steal from Tyrone Lyons sealed the game. A&T held Howard to just 27 points in the first half but sacrificed 50 in the second. Both teams combined for 10 three pointers on 34 attempts. Ronald Jackson posted a double-double, tallying 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Aggies. Tyler Maye added 23 points.

Stars

A&T: Ronald Jackson 24 points, 14 rebounds; Kameron Langley 15 assists; Tyler Maye 23 points, 4 assists.

Howard: Wayne Bristol Jr. 18 points, 4 assists; Charles Williams 18 points, two assists; Zion Cousins 12 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks.

Up next

A&T: vs. Norfolk State/Coppin State, Friday 8 p.m.

