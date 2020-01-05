A&T logo

What

Florida A&M at A&T in the MEAC openers for the Aggies men's and women's basketball teams.

When

5:30 p.m. (women) and 7:30 p.m. (men) Monday.

Notable

The A&T men are 4-11, and they're 1-1 since Willie Jones was named acting head coach after the suspension of head coach Jay Joyner. ... Florida A&M is 2-10. The Rattlers won at Iowa State on Dec. 31 but lost their MEAC opener 61-45 at N.C. Central on Saturday. ... The A&T women are 8-4 and are coming off wins at Clemson and at Virginia Commonwealth. ... Florida A&M's women are 2-10 and have lost seven straight.

Tickets

$4-23; available at ncataggies.com, (336) 334-7749 and at the door.

Information

ncataggies.com

