N.C. A&T point guard Kameron Langley announced on social media on Saturday that he is entering the NBA draft process.
Langley, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior, averaged 9.4 points per game, eight assists per game and 5.4 rebounds. He led the nation in assists per game and total assists for the season with 247.
Langley's Twitter announcement read, in part, "I have decided to enter the NBA draft process, while keeping my eligibility. Thank you for all your continued prayers and support! And most importantly, Aggie Pride!!!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.