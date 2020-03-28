NC A&T vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

NC A&T's Kameron Langley drives on fast break against Maryland Eastern Shore during MEAC conference game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 24, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

N.C. A&T point guard Kameron Langley announced on social media on Saturday that he is entering the NBA draft process.

Langley, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior, averaged 9.4 points per game, eight assists per game and 5.4 rebounds. He led the nation in assists per game and total assists for the season with 247.

Langley's Twitter announcement read, in part, "I have decided to enter the NBA draft process, while keeping my eligibility. Thank you for all your continued prayers and support! And most importantly, Aggie Pride!!!"

