GREENSBORO — It was just a little ball of cornmeal, battered and deep fried, a staple of Southern comfort food.
One little hushpuppy that changed Franklin "Mac" McCain’s life forever.
McCain, a two-time All-America defensive back for N.C. A&T, is a tough football player, a physical shut-down cornerback and one of the cornerstones of an Aggies defense rated No. 1 among the nation’s 124 FCS teams this year.
He plays without fear.
Yet he’s wary of peanut butter, green beans and bananas.
And seafood. Especially seafood. One filet of fried flounder is more dangerous than the biggest, baddest wide receiver in the country.
“When I was little, maybe 5 years old, I kept breaking out (in hives) when I would eat stuff,” McCain says. “My mom knew something wasn’t right, and she took me to the doctors. They stuck like 50 pins in my back, and they watched to see what swelled up. That’s when I found out I’m allergic to a lot of stuff.”
Dust. Grass. A good many foods. The scratch tests revealed all sorts of allergies.
And the danger really hit home a few years later, when McCain was on an outing with his family.
“One time I ate a hushpuppy off my dad’s plate,” McCain says. “I was 8 or 9 years old. I’m not allergic to hushpuppies, but it was on the same fish plate with the rest of his food. I ate it, and the next thing I know I couldn’t breathe. I was struggling, and I didn’t have my EpiPen on me. My dad had to rush me home real quick and stick me with the EpiPen.”
McCain pauses a moment, the memory flooding back.
“That’s when I knew I could never do anything with seafood ever again,” he says. “That was the worst, the scariest incident I’ve ever had.”
He’s never had to stick himself with an EpiPen again. The device — technically an epinephrine auto-injector — delivers a life-saving, pre-measured dose to counteract severe allergy symptoms.
But McCain is careful. He keeps an EpiPen close at every meal and keeps another in his room at the off-campus apartment he shares with three teammates, safety Najee Reams, defensive tackle Justin Cates and wide receiver Ron Hunt.
“Just in case, you know?” McCain says. “I’ve only had to use it that one time. That was enough.”
The caution goes beyond keeping medicine close. He’s selective about food.
He tried a banana once. Once. It made his tongue swell up and feel itchy.
“The most serious stuff I’m allergic to is pretty much all seafood, peanuts, peanut butter, any nuts,” he says. “I’m allergic to other stuff, too. Green beans. Bananas. Popcorn. But I can kind of eat popcorn. I can tolerate a little of it, but it’s going to make my throat all scratchy, and I’ll break out a little bit.
“I stick to what I know is safe. I eat a lot of chicken. I eat chicken all the time. Seafood looks so good to me, but I’ve never got to try it. I tried a bite of shrimp when I was little, and that didn’t go so good. Other than that I’ve never had any other seafood. It’s hard to see people eating seafood and know I can’t have any.”
On a typical day, McCain eats two team meals, breakfast and dinner, on campus at “The Caf,” steering clear of foods his body rejects. The team provides protein shakes and healthy snacks in the weight room, but he studies the labels before ingesting anything.
He’s on his own for lunch, and for evening snacks.
“You have to be aware,” McCain says. “… I usually try to grab some food out or something for lunch. I ain’t the best cook. I make a lot of breakfast foods: eggs and pancakes, easy stuff like that. Other than that, I can’t make too much. I try to make other stuff sometimes, but I’m not good at it so I don’t cook much. I want to learn, though. There’s a lot I don’t know about cooking, but someday I’ll learn a lot more.”
Life in the apartment isn’t exactly a gourmet experience.
“None of us cook much. There ain’t no real-deal chefs at our place,” McCain says, then he grins. “Honestly, I’m probably the best cook, and that’s not saying much. We did have a little cook-off once to see who could make the best chicken breast. Me and Najee wanted to see who had the best chicken. I won. I think my chicken was better.”
It was his food allergies, in part, that led McCain to change his major at A&T from finance to agriculture business. A redshirt junior at school, he already has his bachelor’s degree and should finish his masters in the fall of next year.
“I was really into food,” he says. “I love food, and I wanted to find out why it didn’t love me back. I learned a lot. There’s a lot that goes into how food gets from the fields to the table.”
McCain dreams of a career in the NFL, but whenever football ends he hopes to put his education to work for the federal government, perhaps for the USDA.
He understands, first hand, the value of food safety.
One little hushpuppy taught him a lesson he’ll never forget.
“Worst case with my (food) allergies, my throat swells shut,” McCain says. “My face swells up. My skin swells up. I’m not able to breathe. When you can’t breathe, that’s scary.”
