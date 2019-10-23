A look at Howard, A&T's opponent on Saturday.
Records
1-2 MEAC
1-6 overall
Head coach
Ron Prince (first season)
How they got here
Despite Mike London leaving to coach at William & Mary following the 2018 season, Howard was expected to compete in the MEAC under Prince. That has not been the case to date. Several major offensive players have entered the transfer portal, and the defense allowed 649 total yards in its last game against Norfolk State.
Players to watch
Dedrick Parson, RB: The 2018 MEAC rookie of the year is a threat to break one off at any time.
Kyle Anthony, WR: The 2019 preseason pick to make first-team All-MEAC has missed QB Caylin Newton. Anthony caught five passes for 61 yards against A&T in 2016.
Rodney Dennard: Dennard has made two of the four Howard interceptions this season.
Caylin Newton's departure
Caylin Newton, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, entered the transfer portal after playing in four Howard football games this season. Newton, who was projected to earn MEAC offensive player of the year, is one of a handful of players who have left after the coaching change. A multitude of reasons spurred the mass exodus, though the change in coaching philosophy has been cited by many.
Allegations against Prince
After a report by HBCUGameday.com claimed that Prince has been accused by anonymous parents of harassing, bullying and verbally and mentally abusing his football players, Howard has acknowledged that it is investigating.
"Howard University does not tolerate verbal abuse or threats of any kind," the statement on Oct. 4 read. "The safety and well-being of our students [are] of paramount importance and always our number one priority. We are taking swift action to understand and investigate the allegations pertaining to the treatment of student-athletes on the football team."
Emails to Kery Davis, Howard's athletics director, and to Herman Shelton, an assistant athletics director of media relations and sports information, were not returned to the News & Record regarding any findings in the investigation.
What they're saying
“We just completed midterms here, which is a very strenuous and involved process, so our bye week could not have come at a better time. And we also had an opportunity to get some guys healed up and back with us.” – Prince.
“The crowd noise doesn’t affect teams who come play them. What affects them is No. 54 (linebacker Kyin Howard) not being blocked and coming in to hit your running back or quarterback. Or their running back (Jah-Maine Martin), if you don’t contain him properly. Or trying to get hands on their receivers and defeating blocks up front. That’s what the issues are.” – Prince.
Schedule
Aug. 31: At Maryland (L, 79-0)
Sept. 7: At Youngstown State (L, 54-28)
Sept. 14: Hampton (L, 41-20)
Sept. 21: At Delaware State (W, 24-9)
Sept. 28: Bethune-Cookman (L, 37-29)
Oct. 5: At Harvard (L, 62-17)
Oct. 12: Norfolk State (L, 49-21)
Oct. 26: At A&T, 1
Nov. 2: N.C. Central, 1 (ESPN3)
Nov. 9: At South Carolina State, 1:30
Nov. 16: At Florida A&M, 4
Nov. 23: Morgan State, 1
