GREENSBORO — It’s the end of August, and the first game of the football season for both N.C. A&T and Elon.
And it’s also a three-day, holiday weekend.
That’s something of a test for this game, as the last weekend of summer competes with the autumn tradition of college football. Which has more pull on people? What will it be, the beach or the bleachers?
Is this a rivalry? Or is it simply a local matchup between teams whose stadiums are a mere 16.9 miles apart?
Whatever it is, it’s a heck of a game. Both teams go in nationally ranked in the FCS Coaches’ Poll, as No. 21 Elon faces host No. 19 A&T at BB&T Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“This is great football game,” Elon’s first-year head coach Tony Trisciani says. “For Elon, for A&T, and for everyone in our area here.”
True. But is this a rivalry?
Bragging rights
A&T is a public state school with an enrollment of 12,142, the largest of the nation’s four-year historically black colleges and universities. The Aggies have become a MEAC powerhouse and have won three of the four Celebration Bowls that crown black college football’s national champion.
Elon is a private school with an enrollment of 6,791. Eighty percent of its students are white, and only a quarter are from North Carolina (nearly 30 percent come from four New England states). The Phoenix have flourished since moving to the strong Colonial Athletic Association, making the FBS playoffs each of the last two years.
“Anything within 100 miles is a rivalry to me,” A&T coach Sam Washington says. “Some of these kids know each other from playing in high school. So it means the world to those guys. They see each other because we’re so close, and bragging rights is definitely in the mix here.”
The Aggies hold those bragging rights heading into this game. A&T and Elon have played 11 times since 1999, when the Phoenix transitioned to what’s now called FCS. A&T leads the series 7-4 and has won the last three.
This game is the fourth of a postponed series. It was originally scheduled for 2016, but A&T had a chance to play a money-making guarantee game at FBS Tulsa that season. And Elon, coming off three straight losing seasons with a combined 7-29 record, agreed to reschedule.
It worked out for both programs, and it turned this game into a more intriguing matchup. One that should draw.
Fan support
“We’re going to have a crowd,” said Andrew Wilson, Elon’s assistant athletics director for communications. “There is a Phoenix Club tailgate planned. They’ve got the space reserved, and the university president (Connie Ledoux Book) is going to be there. I know she’s been in touch with A&T’s chancellor (Harold Martin) and they plan to meet up there at some point.
“I don’t have a ticket figure,” Wilson said, “but we pointed our fans to A&T’s ticket folks if they were interested in attending.”
Elon will also bus interested students to the game, Wilson said.
Turnout is unpredictable. The first day of classes at Elon was Tuesday, and students are still settling in.
The last time these teams played in Greensboro was Sept. 14, 2013, the first year of the current series. Paid attendance for that game was 13,221 in A&T’s 21,500-seat stadium.
“If we can do that again this weekend, I’ll be happy,” A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said. “… I hope we can continue this with a new series. I sure would like that. We like Elon. We like playing them. It’s great for both sets of fans. We enjoy going there, and we hope they enjoy coming here. I would love to see us continue this series.”
A&T has traveled well to Elon. The last game between the two drew 9,729 to 11,250-seat Rhodes Stadium on a rainy September night in 2015.
Aggies defensive tackle Justin Cates watched that game from the sidelines as a true freshman. He suffered a shoulder injury the previous week and was sitting out the rest of the season as a medical redshirt.
He’s one of a handful of players on both teams left from the previous game in this series.
“We had 20 seniors last year, so there are a lot of young guys, a lot of new guys,” Cates said. “It’s a whole new group, and they don’t know about the Elon-A&T rivalry. And, yeah, it’s a rivalry. We just haven’t played them in a few years, so it doesn’t feel like a rivalry to a lot of the guys. But once we get out on that field and the trash talk starts, it will be a rivalry again. I consider it a rivalry.”
In a quirk of the schedule, this is A&T’s only Saturday home game until homecoming against Howard on Oct. 26. The Aggies’ only home game between now and then is a Thursday night TV game in the last week of September.
That should certainly increase the draw for A&T’s fans.
But the Labor Day weekend will sap some of the Phoenix’s biggest fans. Elon’s 7 a.m. Tailgate Crew, an alumni group that hosts parking lot parties at home games, won’t make this short trip.
“Sadly, we’re not going to make it over,” Brian Martindale, Elon class of ’95, says. “A lot of us had other commitments this weekend at places out of town. But the nice thing about living in this era is it won’t be too hard to find the game on a smartphone and watch, no matter where we are. …
“From a fan’s perspective, I don’t think you could ask for a better opener. It’s two ranked teams from close proximity. If you want to call us rivals, I guess you could. We have some history. I’m not sure we play each other often enough to be considered a true rivalry. But both schools’ rosters are heavy on players from North Carolina, so yeah, we’re rivals.”
