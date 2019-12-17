N.C. A&T running back Jah-Maine Martin and left tackle Marcus Pettiford are All-Americans.
Martin and Pettiford were both named to the Associated Press FCS All-America second team on Tuesday, the only two Aggies honored this year.
No. 22 A&T (8-3) will face Alcorn State (9-3) in the Celebration Bowl at noon Saturday at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Martin, a junior, led the MEAC and ranks sixth in the nation with 1,336 rushing yards. He set an A&T school record this year with 21 touchdown runs, including nine of 55 or more yards. He leads the nation with an average of 7.81 yards per carry.
The Aggies have had a 1,000-yard rusher seven years in a row, as Martin follows Marquell Cartwright (two times) and Tarik Cohen (four times).
Pettiford, who will start his fourth Celebration Bowl this weekend, was the MEAC's offensive lineman of the year, an honor A&T has won five years in a row. The 6-foot-4, 284-pound senior has been a four-year starter, first at right guard, then right tackle and the last two seasons at left tackle.
Perhaps the most notable snub among A&T players was kicker Noel Ruiz, who leads the nation with an average of 1.91 field goals per game. Ruiz is No. 5 in the nation with an 84.0 percent accuracy rate. Since missing his first two attempts of the season, Ruiz is 21-for-23 (91.3 percent), including 6-for-7 from beyond 40 yards with a long of 52 yards.
A&T junior cornerback Mac McCain was a third-team AP All-America pick in his rookie season, but he missed four games at the end of last season and the first three games this year while recovering from knee surgery.
AP FCS All-America Teams
The 2019 Associated Press FCS All-America team presented by Regions Bank.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Case Cookus, senior, Northern Arizona.
Running backs — Pete Guerriero, junior, Monmouth; James Robinson, senior, Illinois State.
Offensive linemen — Drew Himmelman, junior, Illinois State; Dillon Radunz, junior, North Dakota State; Blake Jeresaty, junior, Wofford; Spencer Blackburn, senior, Eastern Washington; PJ Burkhalter, junior, Nicholls.
Tight end — Adam Trautman, senior, Dayton.
Wide receivers — Juwan Green, senior, Albany; Cade Johnson, junior, South Dakota State.
All-purpose player — Chris Rowland, senior, Tennessee State.
Kicker — Luis Aguilar, junior, Northern Arizona.
DEFENSE
Linemen — Derrek Tuszka, senior, North Dakota State; Ron'Dell Carter, senior, James Madison; Sully Laiche, senior, Nicholls State; Aaron Patrick, senior, Eastern Kentucky.
Linebackers — Dante Olson, senior, Montana; Willie Eubanks III, junior, The Citadel; Zach Hall, senior, Southeast Missouri State.
Secondary — Kordell Jackson, junior, Austin Peay; Brandon Easterling, junior, Dayton; Greg Liggs Jr., senior, Elon; Anthony Adams, sophomore, Portland State.
Punter — Alex Pechin, senior, Bucknell.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Trey Lance, redshirt freshman, North Dakota State.
Running backs — Alex Ramsey, junior, VMI; Jah-Maine Martin, junior, North Carolina A&T.
Offensive linemen — Liam Fornadel, junior, James Madison; Marcus Pettiford, senior, North Carolina A&T; Kyle Murphy, senior, Rhode Island; Kyle Anderton, senior, Austin Peay; Zack Johnson, senior, North Dakota State.
Tight end — Charlie Taumoepeau, ,senior Portland State.
Wide receivers — Aaron Parker, senior, Rhode Island; DeAngelo Wilson, junior, Austin Peay.
All-purpose player — Earnest Edwards, senior, Maine.
Kicker — Grayson Atkins, junior, Furman.
DEFENSE
Linemen — John Daka, senior, James Madison; Bryce Sterk, senior, Montana State; Elerson Smith, junior, Northern Iowa; Eli Mencer, ,senior Albany.
Linebackers — Bryson Armstrong, junior, Kennesaw State; Christian Rozeboom, senior, South Dakota State; Dimitri Holloway, senior, James Madison.
Secondary — Artevius Smith, senior, East Tennessee State; Jeremy Chinn, senior, Southern Illinois; Joseph McWilliams, senior, Grambling State; Isiah Swann, senior, Dartmouth.
Punter — Matt McRobert, junior, Sam Houston State.
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Kevin Thomson, junior, Sacramento State.
Running backs — Julius Chestnut, sophomore, Sacred Heart; Pierre Strong, sophomore, South Dakota State.
Offensive linemen — Zach Larsen, senior, Southern Utah; Alex Taylor, senior, South Carolina State; AJ Farris, senior, Monmouth; Deiter Eislen, senior, Yale; Mitch Brott, senior, Montana State.
Tight end — Dalton Kincaid, sophomore, San Diego.
Wide receivers — Samori Toure, junior, Montana; Jeff Cotton, senior, Idaho.
All-purpose player — Troy Andersen, junior, Montana State.
Kicker — Ethan Ratke, junior, James Madison.
DEFENSE
Linemen — George Obinna, senior, Sacramento State; Mason Bennett, senior, North Dakota; Nick Salley, senior, Charleston Southern; Nick Wheeler, senior, Colgate.
Linebackers — Keith Woetzel, senior, Lehigh; Jabril Cox, junior, North Dakota State; Cam Gill, senior, Wagner.
Secondary — Adam Smith, senior, James Madison; Omar Brown, freshman, Northern Iowa; Luther Kirk, senior, Illinois State; Fernando Jordan, sophomore, Southeastern Louisiana.
Punter — Chris Faddoul, junior, Florida A&M.
