Two former A&T football players, Connell Maynor and Christopher McNeil, have been selected for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
Maynor, the head coach at Alabama A&M, was a quarterback and the league's offensive player of the year in 1990 and '91. He played for 12 seasons in the Arena Football League.
McNeil, a defensive end, was a first-team All-America and the MEAC defensive player of the year in 1997 after recording 21 sacks. He lives in Charlotte, where he is football president for I Got Next Youth Sports and is vice president of football operations for CSG Wealth Management. McNeil played in the Canadian Football League for Hamilton.
Other inductees are Quinn Gray, football, Florida A&M; Jana Milin, volleyball, Md.-Eastern Shore; and Alvin Wyatt, football and women's basketball coach, Bethune-Cookman.
The inductees will be enshrined during an awards brunch on March 12 in Norfolk, Va., during the MEAC basketball tournaments. The Hall of Fame class will also be recognized before the 6 p.m. men’s basketball tournament game at the Norfolk Scope Arena.
