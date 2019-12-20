GREENSBORO — The speed limit on S.C. Highway 544 in Conway is 45 mph, and Jah-Maine Martin was driving too fast.
That’s easy to do on a four-lane stretch of road, especially when you’re behind the wheel of a Cadillac DTS with its big Northstar V-8 engine.
So when the blue lights appeared in his rearview mirror that July day in 2017, Martin pulled over. He stopped in the parking lot of Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium, where Martin played running back for the Chanticleers as a freshman.
It was a scary moment that changed his life.
A moment that started a chain of events that eventually led him to N.C. A&T, where Martin, now a junior, ranks sixth in the nation with 1,336 rushing yards this year and set a single-season school record with 21 rushing touchdowns.
Martin and the MEAC champion Aggies (8-3) will play SWAC champ Alcorn State (9-3) in the fifth annual Celebration Bowl at noon Saturday at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Martin knows he’s lucky to be playing football at all, let alone in a bowl game on ABC as a newly minted second-team FCS All-America running back.
He doesn’t sugar-coat anything. He’s open and direct when he answers questions about his journey to A&T, a journey that started with that traffic stop.
Wrong people, wrong time
Martin grew up in Atlanta, but he moved to Conway after his sophomore year of high school and put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.
Coastal recruited the hometown kid, and he got on the field for the last five games of his freshman season after injuries depleted the Chanticleers’ depth chart. Martin rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry in those games.
Things were looking up. And then it over.
“I was on campus, and some people I knew from the city came to stay with me,” Martin said. “I went to take them home the next morning, and I got pulled over. They searched the car and found the guns, and we all went to jail.”
There were five people in the car: Martin, his cousin Jarrone Bellamy, and three other men the Myrtle Beach Sun News identified as Bellamy’s acquaintances.
Martin gave police permission to search the car, and they found two 9mm semiautomatic handguns, two magazines and 16 rounds of ammunition under a T-shirt on the floor in the backseat.
Because no one claimed the guns, all five men were charged with unlawful carry and possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.
“I was just driving,” Martin said. “I didn’t know. I got a lawyer, and my charges were dropped.”
By then, though, Coastal Carolina had expelled Martin.
“He was with the wrong people at the wrong time,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “That’s so easily done. And those are the kinds of mistakes you can’t take back. So you have to be cautious, be very careful. He tells his story periodically, so our young guys coming behind him can hear it. Hopefully, by sharing his experience it can keep them out of harm’s way.”
New home
Martin enrolled at a junior college close to home, and he went on social media in search of a second chance.
A&T offensive coordinator Chris Barnette saw the message.
“I got my release from Coastal, and I basically just put it on Twitter,” Martin said. “Coach Barnette hit me up right away. He had recruited me out of high school, too. He asked me if I was looking for a home, and the rest is history.
“He asked me what happened, and I told him everything. I sent him the paperwork showing my charges were dropped. He sent it off, and he did a background check. I would’ve, too, if I was him. He hit me up maybe a month later and told me the background check came back good, and he told me when to report here.”
Martin received only one other offer. Florida A&M approached him, but he had already chosen A&T by then.
Once on campus, Martin had to prove himself.
A&T already had a 1,000-yard rusher in power-running senior Marquell Cartwright, so the talented Martin was a luxury, not a need.
The coaching staff wanted to make sure Martin fit in.
“Oh, yes, we had concerns,” Washington said. “We looked very carefully. We had several meetings with him. Several. And we got his parents involved. We all had to be on the same page. Coach (Shawn) Gibbs kept his thumb on Jah-Maine, especially early. That’s the way we do it initially, until we see that you’re traveling on the right path. We’ll keep you close to the vest until then.”
Martin not only fit in, he thrived. He worked hard in practice. He never complained about his understudy role behind Cartwright. He was well-liked by the other players.
He was home.
“It was all love from my teammates. We just clicked, right off the bat,” Martin said. “The first person I talked to was Cartwright. He hit me up on Facebook when I said I was coming here. Ever since then, I’ve just been making new friends. I’ve got good relationships with everybody on this team. Way better relationships than what I had at Coastal. This feels more like a family here. It was an easy transition.”
He also got uniform No. 30, the number worn in high school by Martwain Bellamy, a cousin who was more like a brother. Bellamy died of leukemia in 2015. He was 17.
Epilogue
Martin was a third-team All-MEAC pick that first season at A&T, when Cartwright was the first-teamer.
This year has been a breakout season. Martin, a big-play threat with breakaway speed, has scored nine times on runs of 55 or more yards. He leads the nation with an average of 7.81 yards per carry.
He was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, finishing seventh in the voting for the nation's top FCS player, and is the focal point of A&T’s run-first offense, which ranks 11th among the nation’s 124 FCS teams at 237.0 rushing yards per game.
“What you see is what you get with Jah-Maine,” Washington said. “He’s a great teammate, a bundle of joy. Most people don’t get a second chance. He’s extremely lucky, and he knows it. He is so grateful, so thankful, and I think that’s why we get the most from him. He’s not going to let us down because he is grateful. He gives it back.”
Martin still drives the Cadillac, a DeVille Touring Sedan that rolls on 22-inch wheels. He bought it used from a limousine company in New Jersey where his uncle worked.
And he doesn’t regret that July morning three years ago when he drove the car a little too fast and spent the night in jail.
“I didn’t expect it to go like that,” Martin said. “But it is what it is. No excuses. I just dealt with it. Funny thing is, if I could go back, I wouldn’t change it. Because it helped make me who I am today, where I am today.”
