ATLANTA — Chances are, we won’t see another quarterback like N.C. A&T’s Kylil Carter anytime soon.
In this day and age, when impatience is the rule and transfers are so easy, try to imagine a talented quarterback biding his time, waiting patiently as a backup until his fifth year of college football to finally become a starter.
Because that’s exactly what Carter did.
And on the final day of his long career, Carter played the single best game of any quarterback in the 95-year history of A&T football.
Carter completed 18 of 30 passes for 364 yards and six touchdowns, leading No. 22 A&T to a 64-44 victory over Alcorn State in the fifth annual Celebration Bowl at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
He ran the ball 13 times for 96 more yards, breaking down a stout defense and making SWAC champion Alcorn (9-4) look painfully average.
The six touchdown passes matched a school record for a single game set by Aggies legend Alan Hooker in 1985, and on this day those touchdowns led A&T (9-3) to its third consecutive Celebration Bowl victory, its fourth in five years.
Carter will now leave with black college national championship rings from all four of those bowl victories.
“It’s a blessing,” the stoic Carter said. “I thank God every day, and I thank Him for this moment. When the opportunity came, I prayed and He helped me get through it.”
It’s an opportunity that looked impossible this time last year. During the 2018 Thanksgiving break on a visit to his home south of Atlanta, Carter was seriously injured in a car accident.
Carter doesn’t talk about the wreck. He was in the passenger’s seat, and his injuries included a broken femur.
“It was bad. It was really bad,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “You know, he came close to dying in that wreck. He came close not just ending his career. He came close to death. That’s the truth. Absolutely it changed him.”
His quarterback became even more of a leader after the wreck, Washington said. Carter was always serious, but he became even more earnest, more determined.
“I remember him calling, asking me if he could come to the (2018) game,” Washington said. “It was early in his recovery, and I was very reluctant to allow him to be on the sideline. We had fixed it so he could go watch from the press box, but he wanted no part of that. He wanted to be with the team, with the guys. We compromised, and he agreed to stay farther back behind the bench than he wanted.”
He was there in 2018. And he was the man this year.
Carter threw touchdown passes to four receivers, showing uncanny touch and accuracy, hitting his route-runners in stride, spreading the ball — and the big plays —around.
Korey Banks caught six passes for 122 yards and two TDs, the second a 73-yarder during a wild second half.
Elijah Bell — A&T’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and TDs — caught two passes, a 53-yard TD and a 20-yard TD.
Zach Leslie hauled in four catches including a 59-yard TD, and speedster Ron Hunt caught a 43-yard TD.
“We had a lot of time, four weeks between games, so I worked hard on fundamentals,” Carter said. “Doing the little stuff right. To have a great performance like this, I can’t thank my O-line and my receivers enough. And my running backs, too, for staying in and making blocks. None of this would’ve happened without all of them.”
Much of the focus coming into the game was on running back Jah-Maine Martin, and rightfully so. The All-America tailback led the nation with an average of 7.81 yards per carry in A&T’s run-first offense, the 11th-best rushing attack among the country’s 124 FCS teams.
But Carter did his homework in the four weeks between games, and he said offensive coordinator Chris Barnette set him up for success.
“We watched film on them for a couple of weeks, and we knew that on play-action (the defensive backs) would kind of come down (for run support),” Carter said. “We thought we could throw over top of them and let our receivers make plays. …
“Coach Barnette opened it up, I didn’t. We just went out there and executed whatever plays he called. I tried to make it count, get the ball in the receivers’ hands and give them a chance. They caught the ball and made plays.”
But it was Carter who delivered the ball, Carter who played the game of his life in his final game at A&T.
Carter who waited, and waited, and waited for his chance in an era where most quarterbacks with similar skills would’ve bolted for someplace else.
“It shows people out there that the system works,” Carter said. “If you buy in, you win a championship.”
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.
