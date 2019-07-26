A&T's football team is predicted to win a third consecutive championship in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 2019. Results of voting by the league's head coaches and sports information directors:
Standings
1. A&T (12 first-place votes)
2. Bethune-Cookman (1)
3. Florida A&M (2)
4. Howard
5. N.C. Central (1)
6. South Carolina State
7. Norfolk State (1)
8. Morgan State (1)
9. Delaware State
Individual predictions
Offensive player of the year: Caylin Newton, Howard
Defensive player of the year: Brian Cavicante, Delaware State
First-team offense
QB Caylin Newton, Howard
RB Isaiah Totten, N.C. Central
RB Dedrick Parson, Howard
WR Jequez Ezzard, Howard
WR Kyle Anthony, Howard
TE Xavier Gravette, Morgan State
C L’Dre Barnes, Bethune-Cookman
OL Alex Taylor, South Carolina State
OL Marcus Pettiford, A&T
OL Kaiden Crawford, Delaware State
OL Dontae Keys, A&T
First-team defense
DL Marques Ford, Bethune-Cookman
DL Justin Cates, A&T
DL (tie) Darius Royster, N.C. Central
DL (tie) Kawuan Cox, N.C. Central
LB Brian Cavicante, Delaware State
LB Marquis Hendrix, Bethune-Cookman
LB Rico Kennedy, Morgan State
DB Trevor Merritt, Bethune-Cookman
DB Tydarius Peters, Bethune-Cookman
DB Mac McCain, A&T
DB Jahad Neibauer, Delaware State
Specialists
PK Yahia Aly, Florida A&M
P Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M
RS Jimmie Robinson, Bethune-Cookman