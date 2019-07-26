A&T logo 090115

A&T's football team is predicted to win a third consecutive championship in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 2019. Results of voting by the league's head coaches and sports information directors:

Standings

1. A&T (12 first-place votes)

2. Bethune-Cookman (1)

3. Florida A&M (2)

4. Howard

5. N.C. Central (1)

6. South Carolina State

7. Norfolk State (1)

8. Morgan State (1)

9. Delaware State

Individual predictions

Offensive player of the year: Caylin Newton, Howard

Defensive player of the year: Brian Cavicante, Delaware State

First-team offense

QB Caylin Newton, Howard

RB Isaiah Totten, N.C. Central

RB Dedrick Parson, Howard

WR Jequez Ezzard, Howard

WR Kyle Anthony, Howard

TE Xavier Gravette, Morgan State

C L’Dre Barnes, Bethune-Cookman

OL Alex Taylor, South Carolina State

OL Marcus Pettiford, A&T

OL Kaiden Crawford, Delaware State

OL Dontae Keys, A&T

First-team defense

DL Marques Ford, Bethune-Cookman

DL Justin Cates, A&T

DL (tie) Darius Royster, N.C. Central

DL (tie) Kawuan Cox, N.C. Central

LB Brian Cavicante, Delaware State

LB Marquis Hendrix, Bethune-Cookman

LB Rico Kennedy, Morgan State

DB Trevor Merritt, Bethune-Cookman

DB Tydarius Peters, Bethune-Cookman

DB Mac McCain, A&T

DB Jahad Neibauer, Delaware State

Specialists

PK Yahia Aly, Florida A&M

P Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M

RS Jimmie Robinson, Bethune-Cookman

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments