The A&T men's basketball team is predicted to finish third in the MEAC regular-season standings in 2019-20.
League sports information directors and coaches also project that A&T's Kameron Langley will earn second-team All-MEAC, and that Greensboro's Jordan Perkins of N.C. Central will receive a slot on the third team.
Voters predict that Cletrell Pope of Bethune-Cookman will be player of the year.
A&T will open the season at UNCG at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. The Aggies will face Charleston Southern at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in their home opener at the Corbett Sports Center.
The projections for the standings, with first-place votes in parentheses and point totals:
1. N.C. Central (8) 203
2. Bethune-Cookman (8) 198
3. A&T (1) 184
4. Norfolk State (2) 182
5. South Carolina State (2) 124
6. Howard 109
7. Coppin State 102
8. Morgan State 101
9. Florida A&M 86
10. Delaware State 57
11. Md.-Eastern Shore 40
