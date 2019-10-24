A&T logo 090115 (copy)

The A&T men's basketball team is predicted to finish third in the MEAC regular-season standings in 2019-20.

League sports information directors and coaches also project that A&T's Kameron Langley will earn second-team All-MEAC, and that Greensboro's Jordan Perkins of N.C. Central will receive a slot on the third team.

Voters predict that Cletrell Pope of Bethune-Cookman will be player of the year.

A&T will open the season at UNCG at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. The Aggies will face Charleston Southern at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in their home opener at the Corbett Sports Center.

The projections for the standings, with first-place votes in parentheses and point totals:

1. N.C. Central (8) 203

2. Bethune-Cookman (8) 198

3. A&T (1) 184

4. Norfolk State (2) 182

5. South Carolina State (2) 124

6. Howard 109

7. Coppin State 102

8. Morgan State 101

9. Florida A&M 86

10. Delaware State 57

11. Md.-Eastern Shore 40

