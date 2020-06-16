GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T is expected to announce as soon as today that it has reached an agreement to part ways with former men’s basketball coach Jay Joyner.
Joyner, the 2018 MEAC coach of the year, was suspended indefinitely in December for reasons no one at the university would discuss.
Will Jones was promoted to interim head coach, and the Aggies went 14-4 the rest of the way, finishing second in the conference standings. A&T had reached the semifinals of the MEAC Tournament when the season was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jones was named MEAC coach of the year. A&T’s board of trustees meets Thursday, and it’s likely that Jones will have the interim tag removed and become the Aggies head coach.
