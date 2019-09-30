Aggie Basketball (copy)

N.C. A&T's Jay Joyner is starting his fourth full season as head coach.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Basketball practice starts today for the N.C. A&T men’s team, which reinvents itself for the third year in a row.

This time last year, the Aggies needed to replace four of their top five scorers from the previous season’s 20-win team. This year, they must replace their top four off last season’s 19-13 MEAC runner-up team.

But as a new season begins, there is plenty of optimism around the Aggies based on deep recruiting class and two NCAA Division I transfers.

Here are five things to know about A&T.

 

