GREENSBORO — Through three games, N.C. A&T running back Jah-Maine Martin has four touchdowns, three of them on big-play runs of 66, 76 and 84 yards.
Those long runs mean a lot to Dontae Keys.
Keys, the Aggies’ All-MEAC right tackle, has made key blocks on all three of his running back’s long touchdown runs, each time manhandling the defensive end across the line of scrimmage.
“I like to get in somebody’s face and drive him as far as I can, even after the whistle,” Keys says. “… It feels good when you see your running back all the way down the field after you’ve made your block. We did a good job blocking those plays, and I wish we’ll have a lot more plays like that this year.”
That’s a strong possibility. As the No. 18 Aggies (2-1) begin conference play against Delaware State (0-1 MEAC, 1-2) on Thursday night, A&T heads into the league portion of its schedule with bookend All-MEAC players on its offensive line.
Keys, a redshirt junior from Fayetteville, is the right tackle. Marcus Pettiford, a senior from Durham, is the left tackle and already a two-time All-MEAC first-teamer.
The interior linemen, center Daquari Wilson and guards De’Jour Simpson and Lawrence Lagrone, are full-time starters for the first time this season. They’ve taken their lead from the two tackles.
“We all have followed Marcus’ lead,” Keys says. “Marcus is our leader. No doubt. He’s been around here a long time, and he’s taught us a lot, made sure we were on the same page. It’s my job now to make sure the right side of the line is kind of under my wing. It’s up to me to lead those guys, help them, encourage them, just like Marcus does on the left side.”
And that’s been the biggest challenge this season for Keys.
Keys has proven he can play, and he won a starting job on last season’s Celebration Bowl-winning team. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound tackle is quick on his feet, has an impressive 103-inch wingspan and can bench press 225 pounds 20 times.
But until this year, he was quiet.
“I’m more of a leader now,” Keys says. “(Offensive line) coach (Ron Mattes) told me before the season that he wanted me to fill into that role of being a more vocal leader. He wants me to step in and let guys know, since I’ve already been there before. It’s part of my job now, being more vocal on the field, making sure guys are on the same track.”
Keys has simply applied what he’s learned from the linemen who came before him.
When Keys arrived on campus, the left side of A&T’s offensive line was among the best in the program’s history and anchored by current NFL tackle Brandon Parker, a third-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders.
“We take pride in being the tightest-knit (position) group on the team,” Keys says. “Not just on the field, but off the field, too. We look out for each other. We got that from the older guys who came before us. Guys like Brandon Parker and Josh Mattocks and Darriel Mack. All those guys taught us this ain’t just football; this is life. You need to look out for your brother.”
Keys suffered a broken foot in high school and didn’t play at all his junior year at Fayetteville’s Jack Britt High. Interest in the big tackle cooled, and A&T swept in to fill the void.
“That hindered my recruiting process a lot. But A&T was loyal to me through that,” Keys says. “Once I came on my visit in January, I knew this was the place for me. It seemed so family-oriented on this team, and that’s something I believe every college football player needs to be around. You’re away from home, away from family, away from friends you grew up with. To have another family away from home, that’s just so important.”
Keys pauses a moment, lost in thought. It’s been a long journey from broken foot to championship rings.
“I’ve grown a whole lot,” he says at last. “And I had a whole lot of growing to do. With time and with continued experiences, I will become the man I’m trying to become.”
