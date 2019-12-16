GREENSBORO — There are 28 days between football games for N.C. A&T, four full weeks to wait before the Celebration Bowl.
It’s been time well-spent. Time to develop. Time to heal.
The No. 22 Aggies will play Alcorn State Saturday in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a matchup of MEAC and SWAC champions in a de facto black college football national title game.
A&T heads into the game with the No. 1 total defense among the nation’s 124 FCS teams. And the Aggies — with a defense built front to back — should have their full complement of defensive lineman ready to play.
Defensive end Jermaine McDaniel and senior defensive tackles Kadarius Kendrick and Jermaine Williams all missed time with injuries late in the regular season, and none of them played in the Aggies’ season finale against rival N.C. Central.
“We’ll have all of them back,” for the bowl game, coach Sam Washington said. “All three of them. Thank God. They have been excited to be back, and the energy at practice has been just fantastic.”
It’s a big deal for this defense.
A lot of defenses want their linemen to absorb blocks, freeing up linebackers to make tackles.
Not A&T. The Aggies want their front four to get up the field. Their scheme calls for the linemen to penetrate and make tackles rather than occupy blockers.
Need proof? A&T ranks eighth in the nation with an average of 3.18 sacks per game. And the Aggies’ linemen have accounted for 26½ of the team’s 35 sacks.
Much of that happens because A&T regularly rotates seven players among the four positions, substituting freely to keep fresh legs on the field for each play. In the season finale against Central, the Aggies moved fullback Justin Nwachukwu to defensive tackle so they could substitute up front.
McDaniel, a sophomore transfer from Appalachian State, was leading the team with six sacks and 9½ tackles for loss when he was hurt and lost for the last three games.
“We’re very happy to have that young man back,” Washington said. “He makes everyone around him better.”
True. Alcorn State must now account for McDaniel on one end and Devin Harrell on the other. Both have exceptional speed for defensive linemen, and Harrell finished the season as A&T’s sacks leader with seven.
Another defensive end, senior Tre Smalls, had 11 tackles for loss and 3½ sacks this season. Inside, defensive tackles Justin Cates and Kendrick combined for 6½ sacks.
Pressure up front figures to be critical against Alcorn State, a passing team led by left-handed junior quarterback Felix Harper, the SWAC’s offensive player of the year.
Harper completed 60.5 percent of his passes in the regular season for 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions, averaging 237.6 passing yards per game.
But Alcorn did surrender 24 sacks this season, an average of two per game.
Training camp, Part II
The month between games allows A&T extra time for player development.
It’s almost like having an extra spring football or August training camp, Washington said.
“There’s so many advantages when you get your season extended,” Washington said. “That’s four additional weeks you get to develop some of your young guys. Some of those guys are right there on the edge of being ready to contribute and help the team. Now we get more time to work with them, develop them, to get them in a better place. So you go in with a lot more depth than normal.”
With its third consecutive Celebration Bowl appearance, A&T has had the equivalent of a full season of extra practices since 2017.
Replacing Wilder
Antoine Wilder, the vocal senior leader of A&T’s defense, will miss the bowl game after suffering a broken ankle this month.
“It’s difficult,” Washington said. “Whenever you lose a player of his impact, of his presence, it changes you. He’s a leader. He gives so much to the defense, and it will be missed. But we played without him a lot the last three ballgames. ... At least we'll have him on the sidelines with us. That means a lot.”
Wilder, the starting rover in A&T’s defense, played through nagging injuries for much of the year that limited his time on the field late in the season.
The Aggies depth chart lists Amir McNeill as the starter at rover, a hybrid linebacker/safety position. Chris Moseley, a senior from Page, is listed as the starter in McNeill’s cornerback spot.
Look for linebacker Stephen Davis and defensive back Will Jones to play snaps at rover as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.