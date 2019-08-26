GREENSBORO — After a month of football practice, it’s game week at N.C. A&T.
At last.
“To see a new (offensive) guard in my face,” A&T defensive tackle Justin Cates said Monday, “that’s going to be nice. I’m tired of (De’jour) Simpson and (Marcus) Pettiford and the rest of our guys.”
Cates, an All-MEAC first-teamer, gets his chance Saturday when No. 19 N.C. A&T hosts No. 21 Elon at BB&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
It’s the second year in a row the Aggies will open the season against another team ranked in the FCS Coaches’ Poll. A&T defeated then-No. 6 Jacksonville State in Montgomery, Ala., in last year’s opener.
That was Sam Washington’s first game as a head coach. On Monday, he held his first weekly press conference of his second season.
“I’m not nearly as nervous,” Washington said. “Especially coming in here and talking (with media and fans). Other than that, very little is different. Our philosophy has remained the same since Day One. We didn’t try to re-invent the wheel.”
The talking points remain the same even as the players change.
Stop the run on defense. Protect the football on offense. Win the kicking game. Lather. Rinse. Repeat.
But as openers go, starting in August with a nationally ranked opponent is a stern test. Elon has made the FCS Playoffs each of the last two seasons.
Veteran quarterback Davis Cheek returns for the Phoenix, and sophomore running back Jaylan Thomas was the Colonial Athletic Association’s 2018 offensive rookie of the year.
“It’s not about the opponent at this point. It’s about us,” Washington said. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, then we’ll be all right. That’s where our focus is. Let’s run, block and tackle. If we do those things well, we’ll be successful.”
FILM STUDY
Elon has a new head coach this season, promoting defensive coordinator Tony Trisciani to the top job in a December a few days after Curt Cignetti left the James Madison job.
It’s Trisciani’s first head coaching job.
But Washington, who was in the same situation at A&T last year when he replaced Rod Broadway, expects little change in Elon’s approach.
“With a new coach, (game film) is not as valuable, but it still has some value,” Washington said. “Because surely they’re not going to leave behind what they do well and what they’ve had success with in the past. We’ll see some of that stuff. But we’ll possibly see some things that are a little different. We’ll have to adjust accordingly.”
QUARTERBACKS
Kylil Carter, a fifth-year senior, will finally get his chance to be the full-time starting quarterback at A&T after backing up Lamar Raynard.
“Leadership is natural for (Carter),” Washington said. “That kid was born to lead. And more importantly, our kids respond to his leadership. It’s going to play a major role for us, start to finish.”
But look for sophomores Jalen Fowler and Kingsley Ifedi to take meaningful snaps in the offense this season, Washington said, just as Carter did during his seasons as a backup.
“The deciding factor for me was the way Kylil played with confidence. He’s very deliberate with the ball,” Washington said. “… But we’ve got to prepare more than one guy to play, especially at this level. Those other guys could be one play away from being the starter. So don’t be surprised if you see all three of them play.”
McCAIN OUT
Mac McCain, A&T’s junior All-America cornerback, returned to practice this month after missing the final four games of last season while recovering from knee surgery.
But Washington ruled McCain out of the opener against Elon.
“Mac is progressing as we would like,” Washington said. “But he definitely will not play this first game. Honestly, I don’t know when we’ll put him back in. We’re going to take it slow. Right now, our target is to have him ready for the conference games. He might get out there and play before then, but that’s not our goal.”