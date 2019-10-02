Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T (copy)

N.C. A&T’s Jah-Maine Martin runs away from Delaware State linebacker Brooks Parker for a touchdown last week. Martin’s eight rushing touchdowns are tied for the national lead.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s football program has produced a 1,000-yard rusher six years in a row and eight of the last nine seasons.

And junior running back Jah-Maine Martin is already more than halfway to joining Tarik Cohen, Marquell Cartwright and Mike Mayhew on this decade’s list.

No. 16 A&T plays at Norfolk State on Saturday at Dick Price Stadium, and Martin heads into the game fifth among all FCS runners in the nation with 543 rushing yards.

Martin’s eight rushing touchdowns are tied for the national lead with seven other runners. He ran for four of those TDs last time out against Delaware State.

“If anybody sees (Martin), tell him to save me a few TDs,” Martin’s roommate, star wide receiver Elijah Bell, cracked on Twitter a few hours after the Del State game.

“Man, that boy’s a playmaker,” Bell said this week. “He’s meant a lot to us. He’s got us out of some bad situations. Coach Wash says ‘football players make football plays,’ and he’s done that. … We’re roommates, and we push each other. He’s doing everything he said he was going to do this year, and I love watching it.”

And blocking for it, too.

Martin is averaging 7.8 yards per carry running behind A&T’s solid offensive line, a group anchored by bookend All-MEAC tackles Marcus Pettiford and Dontae Keys.

But the speedy back gets plenty of help down the field, too.

For example, on Martin’s first TD run against Del State, A&T’s 5-foot-11, 289-pound senior fullback William Simpson blew up the Hornets’ right defensive end, freeing Pettiford to get out in front of Martin and hunt for a linebacker. Meanwhile, on the outside, 6-foot-3, 203-pound wide receiver Zach Leslie easily blocked a smaller defensive back, turning him to the outside, away from the play.

Martin made one tackler miss, and he was gone with a clear path to the end zone.

“He’s got speed, so we don’t have to hold our blocks for long,” said Bell, a fine downfield blocker himself. “Once he hits the second level, he’s out. Everyone enjoys blocking for that guy.

“And it makes it a lot easier for us in the passing game. Teams have to stack the box against him because you have to be able to stop the run. That’s going to open up our offense and our playbook, and it’s going to give us some shots down the field. … We already hit a lot of underneath stuff. Once we can connect on those deep balls, it’s going to make everything better.”

 

