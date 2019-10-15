A&T at FLORIDA A&M

Who: No. 11 N.C. A&T (2-0 MEAC, 4-1 overall) at Florida A&M (3-0, 5-1)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bragg Stadium (25,500), Tallahassee, Fla.

How to follow: ESPN3 or wsjssports.com