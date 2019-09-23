GREENSBORO — Quietly and without fanfare, Elijah Bell moved to the top of another all-time list in N.C. A&T’s football record book.
Bell, a senior wide receiver for the Aggies, caught five passes for 77 yards in A&T’s 27-21 victory at Charleston Southern last time out to set a school record for career receiving yards.
No. 18 A&T (2-1) will host Delaware State (0-1 MEAC, 1-2) in its conference opener at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at BB&T Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
Bell goes in with 2,347 career receiving yards, passing Herbert Harbison (2,301) for the most at A&T. His 26 touchdown receptions also rank first all-time among Aggies. He has 163 career catches, nine behind the program’s leaders Harbison (1983-86) and Wallace Miles (2008-11), who both finished with 172.
“I’m happy for that young man,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “We’ve watched him develop and grow from his freshman year. When he got here, you just knew there was something special about him. And he has not disappointed since day one with his commitment and his effort.”
A 6-foot-2, 221-pound senior, Bell is a physical mismatch for most FCS cornerbacks, who tend to be smaller and lighter.
His record-setting catch covered 42 yards, but his most important catch came on A&T’s final drive in the fourth quarter. Charleston Southern had scored to cut the lead to six points, and the Aggies were trying to kill the last 3:38 off the clock.
On third-and-12, quarterback Kylil Carter completed a pass to Bell, who came back to the ball and caught it short of the first-down marker.
“It was a great job by our receiving corps, but especially Elijah Bell on that last third down,” Carter said. “He caught it, then he dragged a guy for three more yards to get us a first down. It was a great job by him.”
Carter, who sat out his sophomore year after a knee injury, is in his fifth season at A&T, arriving a year before Bell.
“I’m proud of him,” Carter said. “The way he progressed from when he got here until now, it’s just lovely to see.”
Next-level speed
Bell’s record-setting game was overshadowed by Jah-Maine Martin’s big night. The junior running back rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, the third-most rushing yards in a single game in A&T’s 95-year football history.
Martin had nine runs of at least 13 yards in the game, including touchdowns of 84 and 76 yards.
“He’s had a great week of practice, too,” Washington said. “He’s that guy. You know? One of those guys a coach loves, a real game-changer.”
In A&T’s history, there have been 20 games of 200-plus rushing yards. Tarik Cohen and Maurice Hicks have five apiece, and both of those running backs went on to play in the NFL.
Does Martin have that next-level ability?
“Absolutely,” said Washington, who also played in the NFL. “No question about it.”
Washington said Martin’s two long TD runs reminded him of Cohen’s performance in the first Celebration Bowl. Both backs have elite speed and vision, but neither looks as if he’s running hard while pulling away from defenders.
“I’ll tell you what,” Washington said, “those two kids he ran away from at Duke (for a 66-yard TD)? Those boys can run. And he kept them at bay the whole track.”
One that got away
A&T linebacker Kyin Howard, a redshirt sophomore from Greensboro who starred at Eastern Guilford, won a starting job this year and ranks second on the team in tackles, one behind fellow linebacker Joe Stuckey.
Howard made four tackles at Charleston Southern in a game that was personal for him.
“The crazy thing, my only (scholarship) offer was from Charleston Southern,” said Howard, who helped Eastern Guilford reach a state championship game as a senior. “But a couple of weeks before signing day, they took it back. They said they took another linebacker instead. A&T came to me out of the blue, and I really felt like this was the place I was supposed to be. It worked out in the end.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.