Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T (copy)

“It’s going to be a good football game,” N.C. A&T coach Sam Washington says of the Aggies matchup at South Carolina State. “I tell you what, I would purchase a ticket for this one.”

 Woody Marshall News & Record

GREENSBORO — Homecoming is in the rearview mirror.

And up ahead there’s tough road.

No. 16 N.C. A&T (3-1 MEAC, 5-2) plays at South Carolina State (3-1, 5-2) in the biggest game of the year so far.

Kickoff at Oliver Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, S.C., is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

It’s a game between two of the league’s three eligible front-runners, a game that will go a long way toward determining a league champ and a Celebration Bowl berth.

“This is a very evenly matched game, and it should be a very physical ballgame,”

A&T coach Sam Washington said. “It’s going to be a good football game. I tell you what, I would purchase a ticket for this one.”

It figures to be a defensive struggle, a clash of similar philosophies.

A&T leads the MEAC and ranks seventh among the nation’s 124 FCS teams in rushing defense, allowing 84.6 yards per game. S.C. State ranks 10th in the country at 96.0 yards per game.

“Coach (Buddy) Pough and I are cut from the same cloth,” Washington said. “We’re both defensive guys who like physicality. And we both start up front and build to the back. … They play run defense with a lot of effort. Even if one guy makes a mistake, there are 10 others running to the ball. They cover up their mistakes with effort. That’s what makes them a very tough football team.”

Three linebackers lead the Bulldogs in tackles, seniors Cornelius Walker and Johnell Brown, and freshman B.J. Davis.

And S.C. State has a tradition of stout defenses, sending lineman Javon Hargrave to the Pittsburgh Steelers and linebacker Darius Leonard to the Indianapolis Colts in the last three seasons. The Bulldogs are the only MEAC team to hold former A&T star Tarik Cohen, the league’s all-time leading rusher, without a 100-yard game.

“We haven’t found it yet … but there has to be some (defensive) weakness,” Washington said. “We have to find it and exploit it. They’re a very solid football team. And it might just come down to the run-block-tackle stuff, and no finding any weakness per se. Then it comes down to mine against yours.”

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments