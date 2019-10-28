Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
GREENSBORO — Homecoming is in the rearview mirror.
And up ahead there’s tough road.
No. 16 N.C. A&T (3-1 MEAC, 5-2) plays at South Carolina State (3-1, 5-2) in the biggest game of the year so far.
Kickoff at Oliver Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, S.C., is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
It’s a game between two of the league’s three eligible front-runners, a game that will go a long way toward determining a league champ and a Celebration Bowl berth.
“This is a very evenly matched game, and it should be a very physical ballgame,”
A&T coach Sam Washington said. “It’s going to be a good football game. I tell you what, I would purchase a ticket for this one.”
It figures to be a defensive struggle, a clash of similar philosophies.
A&T leads the MEAC and ranks seventh among the nation’s 124 FCS teams in rushing defense, allowing 84.6 yards per game. S.C. State ranks 10th in the country at 96.0 yards per game.
“Coach (Buddy) Pough and I are cut from the same cloth,” Washington said. “We’re both defensive guys who like physicality. And we both start up front and build to the back. … They play run defense with a lot of effort. Even if one guy makes a mistake, there are 10 others running to the ball. They cover up their mistakes with effort. That’s what makes them a very tough football team.”
Three linebackers lead the Bulldogs in tackles, seniors Cornelius Walker and Johnell Brown, and freshman B.J. Davis.
And S.C. State has a tradition of stout defenses, sending lineman Javon Hargrave to the Pittsburgh Steelers and linebacker Darius Leonard to the Indianapolis Colts in the last three seasons. The Bulldogs are the only MEAC team to hold former A&T star Tarik Cohen, the league’s all-time leading rusher, without a 100-yard game.
“We haven’t found it yet … but there has to be some (defensive) weakness,” Washington said. “We have to find it and exploit it. They’re a very solid football team. And it might just come down to the run-block-tackle stuff, and no finding any weakness per se. Then it comes down to mine against yours.”
Run the ball
Run the ball
The game is also a matchup of the nation’s No. 9 rushing offense against the nation’s No. 10 rushing defense.
This year’s Aggies head to Orangeburg averaging league-leading 247.4 rushing yards per game.
Junior running back Jah-Maine Martin averages 8.72 yards per carry, best in the nation. He needs just 49 yards to become A&T’s ninth 1,000-yard rusher in the last 10 years.
“Jah-Maine is special,” Washington said.
And A&T’s offensive line has done a good job of getting Martin through the line of scrimmage untouched. Of the running back’s 15 rushing touchdowns this season, seven have covered more than 50 yards.
“Our offensive line is playing lights-out. They really are,” Washington said. “They’re getting to the second level, and making it look easy. If we’re able to do that, a lot of good things are going to happen for us. Because if we can get Jah-Maine against a defensive back, well, I really like Jah-Maine’s chances.”
Two quarterbacks
Two quarterbacks
S.C. State has used both junior Tyrece Nick and freshman Corey Fields at quarterback this season, playing to each man’s strength.
Nick is an outstanding runner who averages 4.5 yards per carry. He’s completed less than half his passes this season, throwing seven TDs and four interceptions.
Fields, meanwhile, averages just 1.7 rushing yards per game but has completed 45-of-86 passes for 707 yards and six touchdowns.
Mobile quarterbacks tend to bother A&T’s defense more than pocket passers.
“That No. 3 (Nick) is perhaps the quickest (quarterback) I’ve seen in a very long time,” Washington said. “He can put his foot in the ground and change directions in an instant. He can be at top-end speed and make those cuts. That makes him very tough to tackle, especially in space. So it’s going to be very important for us to keep him corralled and stay out of one-on-one tackles. We have to team tackle him.”
