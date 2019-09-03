Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA **HURRICANE DORIAN EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE AREA THURSDAY INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR CUMBERLAND, EDGECOMBE, HARNETT, HOKE, JOHNSTON, SAMPSON, WAYNE, AND WILSON * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR CUMBERLAND, EDGECOMBE, HARNETT, HOKE, JOHNSTON, SAMPSON, WAYNE, AND WILSON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 600 MILES SOUTH OF RALEIGH NC OR ABOUT 550 MILES SOUTH OF FAYETTEVILLE NC - 27.1N 78.6W - STORM INTENSITY 110 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHWEST OR 320 DEGREES AT 2 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE DORIAN WILL IMPACT CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA THURSDAY INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGH AMOUNTS CAN BE EXPECTED MAINLY ALONG AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 95. THIS RAINFALL COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING, PARTICULARLY IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, AND SUBSEQUENT RIVER FLOODING. IN ADDITION, SUSTAINED WINDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH ACROSS THE COASTAL PLAIN. WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE COMBINED WITH SATURATED SOILS WILL RESULT IN SCATTERED DOWNED TREES AND POWER-LINES. IMPACTS WILL DECREASE MARKEDLY TO THE WEST WITH ANY SLIGHT ADJUSTMENT IN THE STORMS TRACK SHIFTING THE IMPACTS WEST OR EAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE COASTAL PLAIN AND SANDHILLS OF NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. ALSO, PREPARE FOR HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE COASTAL PLAIN OF NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS INTERIOR OF NORTH CAROLINA. * TORNADOES: LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. IF EVACUATING, FOLLOW DESIGNATED EVACUATION ROUTES. SEEK TRAFFIC INFORMATION ON ROADWAY SIGNS, THE RADIO, AND FROM OFFICIAL SOURCES. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH YOU ARE LOCATED AND WHERE IT IS RELATIVE TO CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS. IF STAYING AT A HOTEL, ASK THE MANAGEMENT STAFF ABOUT THEIR ONSITE DISASTER PLAN. LISTEN FOR EVACUATION ORDERS, ESPECIALLY PERTAINING TO AREA VISITORS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READYNC.ORG - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH NC AROUND 6 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.