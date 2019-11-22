A recap of A&T's men's basketball victory over Nicholls State on Friday.
Montego Bay, Jamaica (Jamaica Classic)
Why the Aggies won
A&T shot 50 percent (20-for-40), controlled the backboards with a 41-28 edge and led for nearly 38 minutes.
Stars
Nicholls State: Elvis Harvey, 15 points; Kevin Johnson, 13 points.
A&T: Tyler Maye, 19 points (9-10 FT); Ronald Jackson, 11 points, 11 rebounds; Kwe Parker, 10 points; Kameron Langley, eight assists, eight rebounds.
Notable
- Coach Jay Joyner's Aggies broke a three-game losing streak.
- A&T entered the game having shot 37.6 percent in four games away from the Corbett Sports Center.
- Nicholls State has lost three in a row, having beaten only Pitt and NAIA Paul Quinn this season
Records
Nicholls State: 2-4.
A&T: 2-4.
Up next
Nicholls State: Md.-Baltimore County at Montego Bay, Jamaica (Jamaica Classic), 9 p.m. EST Sunday (CBS Sports)
A&T: Eastern Michigan at Montego Bay, Jamaica (Jamaica Classic), noon EST Sunday (CBS Sports)
