A recap of A&T's men's basketball loss to North Texas
Site
UNT Coliseum, Denton, Texas
Why A&T lost
The Aggies failed to contain Umoja Gibson, who scored 20 points for the Mean Green, his highest total of the young season. Gibson knocked down four threes to lead all players in scoring.
Stars
A&T: Ronald Jackson, 15 points (4-for-7 FG, 7-for-8 FT); Tyrone Lyons, 12 points.
North Texas: Umoja Gibson, 20 points (6-for-11 FG, 4-for-7 3PT); Javion Hamlet, 11 points.
Records
A&T: 1-4.
North Texas: 2-3.
Up next
A&T: vs Nicholls (Jamaica Classic, Montego Bay, Jamaica), 11:30 a.m. Friday
North Texas: vs Rhode Island (Jamaica Classic, Montego Bay, Jamaica), 4:30 p.m. Friday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.