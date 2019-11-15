A recap of A&T's men's basketball loss to Utah State:
Site
Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah
Why Utah State won
Alphonso Anderson scored 21 points off the bench for Utah State, which won the Mountain West Conference tournament last season to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.
Stars
A&T: Ronald Jackson, 15 points; Tyler Maye, 10 points.
Utah State: Anderson, 21 points (6-for-9 FG, 9-for-12 FT); Justin Bean, 18 points (8-for-12 FG).
Records
A&T: 1-3.
Utah State: 4-0.
Up next
A&T: At North Texas, 8 p.m. Tuesday.
UNCG: Texas-San Antonio, 9 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.