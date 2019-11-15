A&T logo

A recap of A&T's men's basketball loss to Utah State:

Site

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah

Why Utah State won

Alphonso Anderson scored 21 points off the bench for Utah State, which won the Mountain West Conference tournament last season to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

Stars

A&T: Ronald Jackson, 15 points; Tyler Maye, 10 points.

Utah State: Anderson, 21 points (6-for-9 FG, 9-for-12 FT); Justin Bean, 18 points (8-for-12 FG).

Records

A&T: 1-3.

Utah State: 4-0.

Up next

A&T: At North Texas, 8 p.m. Tuesday.

UNCG: Texas-San Antonio, 9 p.m. Monday.

Tags

