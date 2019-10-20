A recap of Florida A&M's 34-31 overtime victory over A&T today:
Site
Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
The big play
MARCUS WILLIAMS WINS IT FOR FAMU. WAIT. NO PENALTY. WAIT. UNDER FURTHER REVIEW. CONFIRMED. TD RATTLERS. @DrB365 @NCATAGGIES @FAMUAthletics @FAMU_1887 @FAMU_1887 @RattlersDen @FamuFootball @MyBCSN1 @BcsnDrew @MEACSports #famuvsncat pic.twitter.com/vwzt5dzv6E— BCSN A.D. Drew (@BcsnDrew) October 20, 2019
Rasean McKay threw 22 yards to Marcus Williams for a touchdown on third-and-7 in overtime after A&T's Noel Ruiz had kicked a 32-yard field goal on the Aggies' possession. A&T's brief 31-28 edge in overtime was its only lead of the game.
What it means
The loss is A&T's first in MEAC play; Aggies is 2-1 and 4-2. The Rattlers (4-0, 6-1) are tied with Bethune-Cookman (4-0, 6-1) for the conference lead but are ineligible to go to the Celebration Bowl because of NCAA probation. If A&T can win its remaining games, including Bethune in Greensboro on Nov. 16, it could reach the bowl game in Atlanta for a fourth time in five seasons to play the SWAC champion. A&M and Bethune will meet in the regular-season finale Nov. 23 in Orlando, Fla.
Stars
A&T: QB Kylil Carter 21-31, 251 yards, and 9 rushes, 63 yards, TD; QB Jalen Fowler 8-15, 65 yards; WR Zach Leslie 11 catches, 136 yards; RB Jah-Maine Martin, 22 carries, 71 yards, TD; RB Kashon Baker 4 carries, 46 yards, TD, and 3 catches, 69 yards.
Florida A&M: QB Ryan Stanley 14-24, 220 yards, 2 TD; WR Xavier Smith 5 catches, 106 yards, TD.
Notable
Several ejections due to this fight at halftime of N.C. A&T and FAMU. pic.twitter.com/oO3IcOHHDE— Lori Buhring (@loribuhring) October 20, 2019
This is why you don’t let teams leave the field together on the same side (part 1) @DrB365 @NCATAGGIES @FAMUAthletics @FAMU_1887 @FAMU_1887 @RattlersDen @FamuFootball @MyBCSN1 @BcsnDrew @MEACSports #famuvsncat pic.twitter.com/Cnra9Idfuo— BCSN A.D. Drew (@BcsnDrew) October 20, 2019
This is why you don’t let you don’t let teams go off on the same side (part 2) @DrB365 @NCATAGGIES @FAMUAthletics @FAMU_1887 @FAMU_1887 @RattlersDen @FamuFootball @MyBCSN1 @BcsnDrew @MEACSports #famuvsncat pic.twitter.com/NeootNtYHP— BCSN A.D. Drew (@BcsnDrew) October 20, 2019
And just when you thought it was over, here they go again (part 3) @DrB365 @NCATAGGIES @FAMUAthletics @FAMU_1887 @FAMU_1887 @RattlersDen @FamuFootball @MyBCSN1 @BcsnDrew @MEACSports #famuvsncat pic.twitter.com/WpeIWmHHfR— BCSN A.D. Drew (@BcsnDrew) October 20, 2019
- The teams scuffled going into the locker rooms at halftime. The ejections: Mac McCain, Elijah Bell and Stephen Davis Jr. for A&T and Coach Willie Simmons, Tim Williams, Andrew Davis and Jalen Brayboy for Florida A&M.
- A&T had edges in first downs (28-17) and total offense (496 yards to 345).
- Martin's 813 yards rushing in six games rank him No. 4 in FCS (Alex Ramsey, VMI, leads with 935 in eight games). He dropped to No. 2 in rushing yards per game (135.5) behind Penn's Karekin Brooks (137.8).
- Martin's TD was his 12th of the season, tied for fourth in FCS (Ramsey leads with 17).
- The game, moved from Saturday because of Tropical Storm Nestor, drew 1,051 spectators.
Up next
A&T: Howard, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aggie Stadium (homecoming).
Florida A&M: At Morgan State, 3 p.m. Saturday.
