A recap of Florida A&M's 34-31 overtime victory over A&T today:

Site

Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.

The big play

Rasean McKay threw 22 yards to Marcus Williams for a touchdown on third-and-7 in overtime after A&T's Noel Ruiz had kicked a 32-yard field goal on the Aggies' possession. A&T's brief 31-28 edge in overtime was its only lead of the game.

What it means

The loss is A&T's first in MEAC play; Aggies is 2-1 and 4-2. The Rattlers (4-0, 6-1) are tied with Bethune-Cookman (4-0, 6-1) for the conference lead but are ineligible to go to the Celebration Bowl because of NCAA probation. If A&T can win its remaining games, including Bethune in Greensboro on Nov. 16, it could reach the bowl game in Atlanta for a fourth time in five seasons to play the SWAC champion. A&M and Bethune will meet in the regular-season finale Nov. 23 in Orlando, Fla. 

Stars

A&T: QB Kylil Carter 21-31, 251 yards, and 9 rushes, 63 yards, TD; QB Jalen Fowler 8-15, 65 yards; WR Zach Leslie 11 catches, 136 yards; RB Jah-Maine Martin, 22 carries, 71 yards, TD; RB Kashon Baker 4 carries, 46 yards, TD, and 3 catches, 69 yards.

Florida A&M: QB Ryan Stanley 14-24, 220 yards, 2 TD; WR Xavier Smith 5 catches, 106 yards, TD.

Notable

      • The teams scuffled going into the locker rooms at halftime. The ejections: Mac McCain, Elijah Bell and Stephen Davis Jr. for A&T and Coach Willie Simmons, Tim Williams, Andrew Davis and Jalen Brayboy for Florida A&M.
      • A&T had edges in first downs (28-17) and total offense (496 yards to 345).
      • Martin's 813 yards rushing in six games rank him No. 4 in FCS (Alex Ramsey, VMI, leads with 935 in eight games). He dropped to No. 2 in rushing yards per game (135.5) behind Penn's Karekin Brooks (137.8).
      • Martin's TD was his 12th of the season, tied for fourth in FCS (Ramsey leads with 17).
      • The game, moved from Saturday because of Tropical Storm Nestor, drew 1,051 spectators.

Up next

A&T: Howard, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aggie Stadium (homecoming).

Florida A&M: At Morgan State, 3 p.m. Saturday.

