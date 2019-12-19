GREENSBORO — College football is hard. But, lest we forget, college itself is hard.
Not everyone who starts finishes. According to CollegeAtlas.org, about 30 percent of college freshmen never become college sophomores.
Marcus Pettiford understands.
N.C. A&T’s senior All-America offensive lineman didn’t think he would ever have a sophomore year.
And now here he is, a dominant 6-foot-4, 286-pound left tackle about to become the first player to ever start in four Celebration Bowls when No. 22 A&T (8-3) plays Alcorn State (9-3) at noon Saturday in Atlanta.
Pettiford started the first Celebration Bowl in 2015 at right guard, playing on the same offensive line that day with left tackle Brandon Parker and left guard Micah Shaw.
Parker (2015, ’16, ’17) and Shaw (2018) won four straight MEAC offensive lineman of the year awards. Pettiford, a three-time All-MEAC first-team pick, made it five in a row for the Aggies, winning the honor this year.
Pettiford started the 2017 bowl game at right tackle, the 2018 game at left tackle, and he heads into this one with a string of 32 consecutive starts for A&T.
No more tomorrows
But what happened to 2016? That’s the year Pettiford became a statistic. Simply put, he flunked out of school after his freshman year.
“It’s been a growing experience for me,” Pettiford says. “When I first came to A&T, I thought it was going to be easy. I thought I was going to walk right through, because I wasn’t just part of the team as a freshman, I was playing a bigger role than I expected. … It became part of my life. And once that’s taken away from you, you think about things differently.”
Pettiford flourished on the football field, but he foundered in the classroom.
He dabbled in computers in high school, so he started out with a college major in information technology. But the adjustment was harder than he bargained for.
“A lot of it my first year was just not going to class,” Pettiford says. “I was a freshman, away from home for the first time, and I didn’t know what to expect. I was tired all the time, tired every day. It’s easy to fall into that trap: I don’t feel like going to class today, but I’ll go tomorrow. I’ll do this assignment tomorrow. I’ll go to tutoring tomorrow. It always became tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow. And I didn’t get done what I needed to get done.”
And suddenly, there were no more tomorrows at A&T.
The promising young offensive lineman from Durham was done, academically ineligible and out of school.
Working for a living
Pettiford stayed in Greensboro — “I had nowhere else to go,” he says — sleeping on a friend’s couch at a place down the street from the school.
He got a job as a sauté cook at Noodles & Company, taking the bus back and forth to work, saving his money.
“I always liked cooking, so it wasn’t a big deal for me,” Pettiford says. “Football always taught me to work hard, so I went into that restaurant trying to be the best worker there. My job was secure as long as I showed up every day, and I actually enjoyed it for the first couple of months. I didn’t have to worry about school or football practice or anything. But after a while, I realized there’s got to be something more. You know what I’m saying? …
“I didn’t know what I was going to do. I didn’t know if my life was going to get better at that point. I thought, ‘This is it.’ I’m going to be working whatever job I could get and be a regular guy, trying to make a living.”
But then he got a text message from a former A&T coach. Pettiford called back, and the two talked.
“One of coaches asked me if I thought about coming back,” Pettiford says. “He wasn’t trying to recruit me or anything. We didn’t talk about football. We talked about school. And it was like a light bulb turned on. I didn’t even know I could come back with all the academic stuff I messed up, even if I wanted to try school again. I asked him, ‘What can I do to fix this?’ … I jumped at the opportunity. I filled the paperwork out, and then it was, ‘What do you need me to do now?’ Because I’ll do it.”
New attitude
The first step was changing Pettiford’s mindset.
He stopped thinking about classes as school work. He started treating them as work. School became his job, not simply a vehicle to play football.
“Class is hard. It’s still hard for me,” Pettiford says. “It’s something I have to dedicate myself to. I can’t go in thinking it’s going to be easy. I had to learn how to communicate with professors, communicate better with coaches, communicate with the academic advisors I work with. I have to give effort, especially when I don’t understand something in class. Just being in class gets you seen by the professor and into an environment where you can at least pick up on enough to pass the class.”
Pettiford changed his major to liberal studies with a minor in criminal justice. And he attacked school the way he attacks defensive ends, posting a 3.32 GPA his delayed sophomore year.
“When I first got back, I was on it. You know?” he says. “My goal was to get all A’s, and I made the dean’s list that first semester back. That felt so good. I proved to myself, I can do it. I hadn’t had all A’s and B’s since elementary school. Now I knew I could keep up in school. … I didn’t fall into that trap of doing things the way I used to. I came back and said I was going to do better, and I did better. That gave me a boost to keep going all the way to now.”
He’s on track to graduate in May. That would make him the first person on his mother’s side of the family to earn a college degree.
That motivates him, Pettiford says. His parents are part of a support system that includes his girlfriend Zadaisha Waddell — an A&T graduate who pitched for the Aggies softball team, they met in study hall as freshmen — teammates, coaches and academic advisors.
But in the end, Pettiford knows, he has to do the work himself. It’s a lesson learned the hard way.
“I had all the support in the world,” he says. “It was about me conquering myself. I was the obstacle. It was me holding myself back. But I didn’t see that until I got kicked out of school.”
Epilogue
Not everyone gets a second chance. And then not everyone makes the most of that chance.
College is hard. According to those same CollegeAtlas.org statistics, 56 percent of all students who start at a four-year college will drop out by year six.
After decades in the business, A&T coach Sam Washington understands just how rare Pettiford’s turnaround is.
“There have been a few guys over the years who we’ve reached back to give a second opportunity,” Washington says. “He’s one of those who has been a success story. I’m so proud of him. So proud. He gave us his word, and he kept his word. Every so often, I’ll tell him, ‘I respect a man who will keep his word.’”
There’s one more game left in Marcus Pettiford’s college football career, then one more semester of college.
His quick feet and a big frame have drawn interest from NFL scouts, although he’s still small by pro standards. The average NFL O-lineman is 6-5 and 312 pounds.
Pettiford says he’ll worry about all that after the season. Right now, he’s soaking up the journey.
“It’s hard to believe it’s going to be over,” Pettiford says. “Especially with what I’ve been through, it’s hard to believe I’m actually able to finish. I’m glad it’s finally here. But knowing it’s coming to an end? That just doesn’t feel real yet. I’m trying to enjoy these last moments, trying to make the best out of them.”
