GREENSBORO — The A&T football team remains ranked No. 15 in the newest STATS FCS poll.
The Aggies, however, dropped three spots to No. 17 in the FCS Coaches Poll.
The Aggies lost 45-13 at Duke on Saturday night. They'll play at Charleston Southern on Saturday night.
Elon moved back into the STATS poll at No. 25 after its victory but remains unranked by the coaches.
North Dakota State (2-0) is an overwhelming choice as the top-ranked team in both polls.
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T's Jah-Maine Martin, left, celebrates his touchdown during the first half of the game in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T takes the field for their game against Duke in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T's Miles Simon puts his hands on his head as Duke's Jalon Calhoun takes a reception into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the game in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T's Korey Banks is tackled by Duke's Marquis Waters during the first half of the game in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T's Elijah Bell fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Duke's Leonard Johnson near the end of the second quarter in Durham on Saturday.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T's Jah-Maine Martin runs for a touchdown during the first half.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T's Jah-Maine Martin is brought down by a host of Duke players during the second half of the game in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T's head football coach Sam Washington looks at an official during the second half of the game against Duke in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
The N.C. A&T football team gathers in front of the band after the game with Duke in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T's Korey Banks takes his younger brother Kody Banks, 5, from the stands after the game against Duke in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T's Elijah Bell doesn't come down with a pass in the end zone as Duke's Leonard Johnson defends in the second half in Durham on Saturday.
Photos by Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
Duke head football coach David Cutcliffe talks with N.C. A&T's Joseph Stuckey and Antoine Wilder after the game in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T's Noel Ruiz watches the ball go toward the uprights in the game against Duke in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
N.C. A&T's band plays after their team scores first in the game against Duke in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
A member of the N.C. A&T marching band waits for the half in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13
A N.C. A&T fan celebrates in the stands during the game against Duke in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
