Updated at 6:05 p.m. with comments from MEAC commissioner and A&T's athletics director:
GREENSBORO — The N.C. A&T football team’s trip to Tallahassee keeps getting worse.
Aggies head coach Sam Washington was fined $500 by the MEAC on Wednesday for “public comments critical of the officials” who worked A&T’s 34-31 overtime loss to Florida A&M at Bragg Stadium on Sunday.
The MEAC’s news release did not elaborate, but A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said the fine stemmed from a column published in Tuesday’s News & Record.
“They were upset with the column,” Hilton said, “where Sam is quoted as suggesting the officials were reluctant to enforce a penalty because they were fearful. … The commissioner read it to me when he called. What they were frustrated with was the expression that the officials were somehow afraid or fearful.”
On Monday, Washington said he wondered why a flag that had been thrown during Florida A&M's winning touchdown play in overtime was picked up as the score was being reviewed, saying he was not given a reason by officials.
MEAC commissioner Dennis Thomas confirmed in a telephone interview that the six-word fourth paragraph of the column “was the reason for the fine.”
The league’s by-laws prohibit its member schools’ coaches, athletes or other representatives from making public statements critical of officiating in any MEAC contest or event.
“I absolutely have the utmost respect for Coach Washington,” Thomas said. “Not only is he an outstanding football coach, he’s an even better man.”
First-time offenders are fined $500, according to the MEAC. A second offense comes with a $1,000 fine, and a third offense results in a $2,000 fine for the institution.
This was Washington’s first offense, Hilton said, and the coach will receive no further disciplinary action from A&T.
“No,” Hilton said, “the league’s fine will be it.”
A&T's game at Florida A&M was delayed for one day because of the threat of Tropical Storm Nestor. The two teams traded verbal jabs starting before the game, and during the first half officials threw five flags for personal foul or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
At halftime, the two teams engaged in a scuffle outside their locker rooms, resulting in seven ejections: three A&T players, three Florida A&M players and A&M defensive coordinator Ralph Street.
Thomas was at the game, and the MEAC’s Instagram account posted a picture of him with the two coaches taken before kickoff. The commissioner would not talk further about the game.
“That game is over and done with now," Thomas said. "We’ve addressed it, and we’re moving on from it. I’m not going to comment on anything else regarding that game. I think we have done so ad nauseam, and we need to move on to the coming week.”
A&T's Stephen Davis has been suspended by the league for Saturday's homecoming game against Howard, and two A&M players will miss a game Saturday at Morgan State.
The league has not made clear why Street was ejected at halftime, and all Thomas would say was the ejection was for “unsportsmanlike behavior.”
Street faces no further discipline from the league.
In the same column that cost Washington a $500 fine, Florida A&M sports information director Brian Howard admitted that on-field officials were supposed to delay the Rattlers’ move to the locker room at halftime, allowing the Aggies to leave the field first. But that didn't happen, the teams crossed paths because of the stadium’s configuration, and “everything pretty much broke loose at that point,” Howard said.
Washington said that in the second half, he requested extra security behind his team's bench, where A&M students and band members were seated and were conversing with A&T players. Howard said an A&T player appeared to go after a fan, and he said the university would make changes regarding seating before its next home game.
Washington apologized to the A&T community Monday.
“We allowed ourselves to fall into their trap,” Washington said. “That’s not becoming of a champion. For that I owe you an apology, and I mean that sincerely. You do not have to worry about that ever happening again.”
