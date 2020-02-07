GREENSBORO — Sam Washington sat in the back row and listened to the news conference, his left arm in a sling after rotator cuff surgery in January, his right hand wearing a championship ring.
Washington has 10 of those gaudy rings his football teams have earned since he arrived at N.C. A&T in 2011.
MEAC rings.
Black college national championship rings.
But now, after next season, his Aggies are headed to a new league, as A&T announced Friday morning it is leaving the MEAC to join the Big South.
Washington took the news in stride.
“It doesn’t change what we do,” Washington said. “The only concern I have is can we get ‘Big South Champions’ to fit on one ring.”
Sixteen of A&T’s 17 sports — all except for bowling — will play out their final MEAC seasons in the 2020-21 school year.
That gives the Aggies’ marquee team one last shot at the Celebration Bowl. A&T has won four of the first five of those lucrative football games in Atlanta.
The winner of the Big South is an automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs. The league has received at-large berths as well five times since 2012, putting a team in the quarterfinals each time.
“We have played some of these Big South teams (in non-conference games), but I’m not familiar with the whole league,” Washington said. “It’s going to be starting over, brand new for me, from day one. … But now it’s reality, and we’ll deal with it accordingly.”
Statistically, it’s a step up in competition. The Big South finished last season three slots ahead of the MEAC in the Ratings Percentage Index conference rankings.
“It’s a bittersweet thing,” Washington said. “I’ve been at HBCUs for my entire career. I played at Mississippi Valley. I coached at Central and Grambling and here at A&T. But it’s time for change, and that’s OK. It was a change when we got here. A lot of people thought we (as a staff) were crazy for leaving Grambling and coming to A&T. But look at us now. I’m embracing this challenge the way I embraced that one. I’m looking forward to the new journey.”
The football team will still have occasional long trips to associate Big South members Monmouth, Kennesaw State and North Alabama.
But A&T’s other 15 Big South programs will have significantly reduced travel, an average distance of 154 miles as compared to 330 miles in the MEAC.
“That really changes things for us,” A&T baseball coach Ben Hall said. “With the baseball members of the Big South, we’re never traveling more than four hours away. So the 12- and 13-hour bus trips will go away, and we’ve got at least two of those this year in conference play. The travel piece is a big one, but it’s not a singular decision about travel. It’s about competitive advantage, and continuing to provide our student-athletes with the most advantageous platform to grow. This is definitely the best move for our program.”
Big South baseball ranked seven slots ahead of the MEAC in last year’s RPI.
Hall said he likes the challenge as much as the travel.
“I had a really good coach, a great leader, that I played for who always said, ‘If you’re not getting better, then you’re getting worse.’ There is no staying the same,” Hall said. “Not just our program, but our entire athletics department has grown exponentially in the five years that I’ve been here. Every sport is competing at a really high level. As you see that, you want everybody to be provided with opportunities to grow. And you go wherever the growth takes you.”
Richard Watkins started A&T’s golf programs, the women’s team four years ago and the men’s team three years ago.
Golf is different than other college sports, playing a series of invitational tournaments rather than head-to-head matches.
“Fortunately for us, we’re very familiar with the Big South because we already play those schools in invitationals,” said Watkins, a High Point alumnus. “We’ve been playing against Big South competition from day one here. A lot of the coaches are our friends. … We already know people and places.”
