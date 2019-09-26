Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
N.C. A&T's Jah-Maine Martin ran for 108 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries in just three quarters. It's the second-most rushing TDs in a single game in A&T's history, behind Maurice Hicks' six TDs at Morgan State in 2001.
A&T dominated its MEAC opener. Running back Jah-Maine Martin rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries (and he didn’t play the fourth quarter), leading A&T’s offense. On defense, the Aggies not only shut out Delaware State, they didn’t allow the Hornets to cross midfield.
Why the Hornets lost
Delaware State came into the game with the MEAC’s top statistical defense, No. 1 in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense. And the Hornets couldn’t stop A&T, which led 28-0 at halftime and finished with 432 total yards on 71 plays. Del State came in allowing 2.5 yards per carry. A&T runners averaged 6.5.
Stars
Delaware State — P Fidel Romo-Martinez 8 punts for 326 yards; LB Brian Cavicante 9 tackles; RB Bryant Dallas 17 carries for 44 yards.
A&T — RB Jah-Maine Martin 14 carries for 108 yards, 4 TDs; QB Kylil Carter 16-for-27 passing for 167 yards, 1 TD, 6 carries for 60 yards; WR Elijah Bell 9 catches of 101 yards; WR Korey Banks 5 catches for 40 yards, 1 TD; DE Jermaine McDaniel 6 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1 sack.
The big play
A&T tailback Jah-Maine Martin’s four touchdowns are the second-most in A&T’s 95-year history (behind Maurice Hicks’ six at Morgan State in 2001). Martin saved the best for last, making something out of nothing to score his fourth. On a play bound for nowhere, Martin made a nifty move to avoid a tackle behind the line of scrimmage, raced to the corner, turned upfield and outran the secondary for a 33-yard TD that pushed the lead to 35-0.
Notable
● A&T’s All-America cornerback Mac McCain played his first snaps since knee surgery last November. McCain made 3 tackles and broke up a pass in limited action.
● Wide receiver Elijah Bell’s nine catches give him 172 in his career, tying him with Herbert Harbison (1983-86) and Wallace Miles (2008-11) for the most all-time at A&T. Bell, a senior, already holds the school records for receiving yards and receiving TDs.
● Delaware State allowed just 229 rushing yards in its first three games. A&T ran for 258 on Thursday night.
● Martin scored on runs of 24, 28, 1 and 33 yards.
● A&T’s defense allowed 23 rushing yards on 29 carries.
Records
Delaware State: 0-2 MEAC, 1-3 overall
A&T: 1-0 MEAC, 3-1 overall
Up next
Delaware State: South Carolina State, 7 p.m. Oct. 5 (ESPN+)
A&T: At Norfolk State, 2 p.m. Oct. 5 (ESPN3)
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.