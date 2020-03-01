A&T Logo Sports

What

A&T men's basketball (11-3 MEAC, 15-14 overall) at South Carolina State (6-9, 11-16)

When

7:30 p.m. Monday

Where

Orangeburg, S.C.

Notable

The Aggies are tied for the MEAC lead with N.C. Central (11-3, 15-13), which beat South Carolina State 83-82 on Saturday and hosts Bethune-Cookman on Monday. A&T will visit Central at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU) in the regular-season finale. ... Third-place Norfolk State (10-4, 14-15) will play at Delaware State on Monday night and at Morgan State on Thursday. ... The MEAC Tournament begins March 10 at Norfolk, Va. ... The A&T women (10-4, 18-8) will play at South Carolina State (2-13, 3-25) at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Information

ncataggies.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments