What: A&T at Florida A&M, women's and men's basketball doubleheader.

When: 6 and 8 p.m. Monday.

Where: Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Fla.

Notable: The A&T men (8-2 MEAC, 12-13 overall) lead the regular-season standings by a half-game over N.C. Central (7-2, 11-12) and Norfolk State (7-2, 11-13) and by one game over Morgan State (7-3, 13-12).  ... The A&T women are 7-3 in the league and 15-7 overall and trail leaders Norfolk State and Bethune-Cookman (both 8-1).

Up next: The A&T teams will host N.C. Central on Feb. 17.

Information: ncataggies.com

