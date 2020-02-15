N.C. Central 86
N.C. A&T 80
Why the Aggie women lost
A&T’s Kennedy Boyd knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:30 to go in the second overtime. But that sparked an 8-0 run by the N.C. Central Eagles that carried into the final minute of the game. The Aggies didn’t have enough time to make a run of their own to come back one last time.
Key performers
Eagles: Kieche White 27 points, 4 assists; Anissa Rivera 26 points, 12 rebounds
Aggies: Cinia McCray 22 points, 5 rebounds; Deja Winters 19 points
Notable
A&T’s Cinia McCray’s 22 points leaves her only 12 points shy of 1,000 points for her career.
Up next
Eagles: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, 2 p.m. Saturday
Aggies: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, 5:30 p.m. Monday
