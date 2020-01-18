N.C. A&T 84
Coppin State 38
Why the Aggies won
There wasn’t much that didn’t go right for the Aggies in Saturday’s women’s basketball game, but their defense stood apart from everything else. They forced 28 turnovers and converted those into 36 points.
Key performers
Coppin State: Tyree Allen 13 points, 3 rebounds; Graham Chance 7 points, 8 rebounds.
NC A&T: Deja Winters 20 points, 2 rebounds; Cinia McCray 20 points, 6 rebounds.
Notable
It was the Aggies sixth consecutive win, including their fifth straight in conference play.
Records
Coppin State: 0-17, 0-5 MEAC
N.C. A&T: 12-4, 4-0 MEAC
Up next
Coppin State: vs Morgan St., 2 p.m. Saturday
N.C. A&T: at Morgan St., 5:30 p.m. Monday
