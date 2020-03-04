A&T Logo Sports

How the game was won

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth, Ryne Stanley walked with the bases loaded, scoring Shane Faulk. Then Tony Mack walked, scoring Camden Williamson with the game winner.

Key performers

Elon: LF Anthony Galason 2-4, 3 RBI, 2B, 3B; DH Willie Havens 1-4, 2 RBI.

N.C. A&T: C Ryne Stanley 2-3, 3 RBI; Justin Williams 2-3, 2 RBI.

Notable

The Aggies have won three in a row and senior Camden Williamson extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Three Aggies are batting at or above .333.

