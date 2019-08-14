WakeFBPrac

Wake Forest sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman, right, jokes with junior defensive back Traveon Redd during practice last week. 

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The past week of Wake Forest’s fall camp was about separation. Which players could elevate themselves into the two-deep? Which freshmen could show retention of what they’d learned in the first week? Which position battles would be whittled down to two or three candidates?

Now the Deacons enter the final week of fall camp keen on narrowing those questions into answers — or, in a literal sense, names on the depth chart.

Here are the 10 players with the most to gain over the final six days of fall camp:

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

coneill@wsjournal.com @ConorONeillWSJ journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments