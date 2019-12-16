Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS MOVING NORTHEAST ACROSS THE NORTHWEST PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION... AT 550 AM EST, RADAR INDICATED A LINE OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDING ACROSS DAVIDSON... SOUTHEAST FORSYTH... AND WESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES. THE ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WERE LOCATED OVER HIGH ROCK LAKE TO HIGH POINT TO GREENSBORO, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 50 TO 60 MPH. HEAVY RAIN AND MINOR FLOODING AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS THROUGH 700 AM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, BURLINGTON, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON, GRAHAM, RANDLEMAN, SILER CITY AND BADIN LAKE.