Site: Don Haskins Center, Peoria, Ill.
Why the Aggies lost
The Aggies struggled from beyond the arc, only making 4 of 18 shots. The Miners also out-rebounded A&T by eleven and hit nearly 50% of their shot attempts from deep going 13 of 27.
Stars
NC A&T: Fred Cleveland 14 points, 3 rebounds; Ronald Jackson 13 points, 11 rebounds; Andre Jackson 8 points, 5 rebounds.
UTEP: Souley Boum 26 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Bryson Williams 21 points, 10 rebounds.
Records
NC A&T: 3-8, UTEP: 7-1
Up next
NC A&T: VS UC Irvine, 12/17, Time: TBA
