Speaking of a reset button, Fox gets a second chance at a grad-transfer season with the Deacons.
Fox sat out Wake Forest’s first few spring practices last season, still recovering from the plantar plate tear that cut short his final season at Old Dominion. He finally came back, and in the same week he suffered a torn Achilles in warmups before a scrimmage.
Fox returns to a position that’s deeper than it was when he went down for the season, thanks to the development of Tyler Williams, Sulaiman Kamara, Dion Bergan Jr. and Rondell Bothroyd last season. With Fox’s re-arrival, a deep position becomes deeper.
